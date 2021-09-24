Black Friday Lego deals 2021: everything we expect in the sales this year

You should expect price cuts on a huge range of products in this year's Black Friday Lego deals. Have no fear of being overwhelmed, though, as we'll be on hand to guide you through to the very best of all the offers available.

We're still two months away from Black Friday 2021, so until November 26 we'll be using this page to bring you all the information you need to be prepared for the year's biggest sales event. Of course, Black Friday doesn't just take place on a single day now. There will be discounts to track right from the start of the month, all the way through to the Black Friday weekend.

We'll probably see reductions in sets from every Lego range there is, including Star Wars, Technic, Friends, Architecture and City. Those are the five lines that get the most discounts during sales seasons, but there will probably be more besides. We've left some examples of last year's discounts below to give you an idea. We have also tackled some of your biggest questions about this year's Black Friday Lego deals so you're right up to speed.

Loads of people in the TechRadar team wait until Black Friday for Lego deals, so we've got our fingers on the pulse of what's happening, both in the US and UK. During the month-long Black Friday period, we'll bring you all the best deals and discounts. Until then, here's everything you need to know.

Black Friday Lego deals: FAQ

The Lego Creator Colosseum, which launched over Black Friday last year. (Image credit: Lego)

When will the best Black Friday Lego deals start in 2021? While Black Friday starts on November 26, the deals will probably actually start in advance. Many top retailers will push out 'early Black Friday' sales which start a week or two ahead of the big day. Lego kits will almost definitely be included in the sales. These will be deals which match the final Black Friday deals in terms of money saved, but without the breadth of products the final sales bring. So it's something to keep an eye out for, but if you don't find anything on your wish-list that's reduced, you may still want to wait for the final event.

Lego Super Mario sets are getting better and better price cuts in sales seasons. (Image credit: Lego)

Which Lego sets will get the best Black Friday deals?

Every year during Black Friday we see a few key ranges getting the best discounts. Perhaps that's because they're the most popular lines or have the most sets in them, but that's the way it is.

These lines are the Technic, Star Wars, Creator, Architecture, Friends and City - recently, Super Mario kits have been cropping up more and more too.

The benefit of Black Friday is that plenty more sets will get discounted beyond ones in those particular themes. We'll see a few Disney, Ninjago, DC and more kits discounted too.

But when it comes to the absolute best discounts, the aforementioned lines will almost certainly see the most numerous price cuts.

Will the best Black Friday Lego deals be online or in-store?

We'll almost definitely see Lego deals over Black Friday both in retail stores, and on websites, but it's very likely the actual reductions will be equal whether regardless of the method of buying.

However, there are reasons to favor one over the other. The internet, of course, has ease of use, so you can buy sets from the comfort of your own home.

Retail stores let you play with the set straight away. Also, some of the most popular sets sell out almost instantly online, particularly Star Wars sets, and that can make them a tiny bit easier to find in certain stores.

Most shops have websites that'll let you know if something is in stock to click-and-collect, or pick up, before you head out to do so though, and that's definitely worth checking.

Either way, when it comes to the Lego Black Friday deals, we'd definitely recommend shopping in a way you feel comfortable with above all else. If you don't want to endure the mobs, stay inside and order online.

Is Black Friday the best time for Lego deals?

If you're reading this, it's very possible you also perused Lego deals over Prime Day earlier in 2021. Perhaps you found something you wanted and want even more bricks? Or maybe the sets you have been following weren't discounted enough?

There's good news, good news, bad news and bad news. The first piece of good news is that, since Amazon isn't the only retailer participating in this sales event, there's more opportunity for deals. The first bad news is, this involves more hunting around (though we can certainly help with that).

The second piece of good news, is that Black Friday historically brings price cuts on a much wider range of products, so you'll have a great chance of finding your favored set at a discount. This goes hand-in-hand with our final bad news: the discounts might not represent as big a saving as during Prime Day.

To make it easy to understand: Prime Day brings big discounts, around 50% off, to a few key sets. Black Friday will bring modest cuts, of about 20-25% off, to a much bigger selection. We'd highly expect the Lego Black Friday deals in 2021 to reflect this pattern.

Today's best Lego deals

If you don't want to wait until November then you can definitely find a saving on some Lego sets right now. Here are some of the best offers we've come across on the most popular sets today.

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals (US)

Walmart and Amazon were arguably the best places for Lego deals during Black Friday last year, with both offering loads of sets with a respectable discount. We've cut back this list quite a bit, to show some diversity of the sales that were on, but there were loads of Star Wars sets.

Lego Marvel Avengers Quinjet: $79.99 $49.99 at Walmart (save $29)

This vehicle from the popular Avengers films comes with superheroes like Thor and Black Widow, as well as various tools and gadgets. Earlier in the Black Friday sales it was at $55 but it's seen another price cut.



Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: $119.99 $95.99 at Amazon (save $24)

If you want a Lego version of the nation's most symbolic... well, symbol, this Lego Architecture deal could be great for you, as it knocks 20% off the price. The set has 1685 pieces so it's no small build and it's one of the biggest members of Lego's Architecture range.



Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $12)

A discount on a popular Lego set is always worth knowing about, especially one that's $12 off. This classic sit-com setting, of the coffee shop from Friends, includes all the beloved characters (and Gunther too) and is a must-buy for fans of the show.



Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box $59.99 $43.75 at Walmart (save $16)

This building set comes with nearly 800 pieces so it'd be perfect for someone of any ages who just loves to build. These kind of Classic sets let you indulge your imagination, and are particularly great for cross-generational building fun.



Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R: $69.99 $55.99 at Target (save $14)

This sleek-looking motorcycle is available 20% off at Target, great for motor enthusiasts. It also comes with a little clamp for the back wheel so you can keep it upright.





Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set: $99.99 $79.99 at Target (save $20)

Fans of Lego and space or astronauts will love this set, as it depicts a rocket launchpad with all its characters and features. This deal takes a fair amount off this asking price, so it's better priced as a great gift.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow Set: $69.99 $48.99 at Kohl's (save $21)

A classic scene from the second Harry Potter movie, the Whomping Willow set depicts the moment an innocent Ford Anglia was bludgeoned by a sentient tree. The set contains the three heroes, Snape and more characters, and gets you a lot for your money.



LEGO Friends Heartlake City Hospital: $49.99 $39.99 at Target (save $10)

This Lego Friends set will be perfect as a gift to someone who already owns a few - those minifigures aren't going to heal themselves, after all! $10 off is a fair amount compared to some other Lego deals though there are other Lego Friends sets reduced.



Lego Creator Monster Truck: $14.99 $8.99 at Best Buy (save $6)

Lego's Creator 3-in-1 sets are always cool, as they can be turned into one of three different builds, and you can re-create them whenever you feel like it. This set is for the Monster Truck version which turns into a few different types of car, and is great as stocking-filler or just a fun small set to fiddle with in your spare time.



Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress: $49.99 $40.99 at Best Buy (save $9)

This deal on Super Mario Lego doesn't cut a lot of money off, but this is a fairly new set, so any kind of sale is a surprise. This is an expansion set for Lego's Super Mario range, so you'll need the starter kit to use it.



Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals (UK)

Pour one out for Smyths, which isn't the biggest shop in the UK, but made a valiant effort over Black Friday last year with some great discounts on high-price sets (admittedly, lots of which sold out). Amazon and Argos reared their heads from time-to-time with some good discounts, particularly in the Christmas calendar department, and a big John Lewis deal saw Old Trafford reduced too.

Lego Technic Fast and Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: £89.99 £68.89 at Amazon (save £21)

This car based on Dom's Dodge Charger (played by Vin Diesel - the character, not the car) and as a Technic set it's more complicated than standard Lego. It has internals and a design accurate to the car from the movies (well, as accurate as a Lego version can be), designed for hardcore fans.



Lego Super Mario Toad's Treasure: £74.99 £59.99 at Smyth's (save £15)

The Lego Super Mario range is new for 2020, so a hearty saving like this is great to see. You'll need the Super Mario starter kit to utilize this expansion, but Smyths has savings on loads of other Lego Super Mario kits too which you can find here.



Lego Art The Beatles: £114.99 £75.99 at Amazon (save £39)

This set lets you build a poster depicting one of the four Beatles members. You can re-arrange the bricks to change who's on show, if you want. This is a must-buy for fans of The Beatles, and its 34% price drop just makes it more tantalising.



The Lego Movie 2 Pop-Up Party Bus: £79.99 £35.49 at Amazon (save £44.50)

You can save a hearty 56% on this Lego kit based on the second Lego Movie from Amazon - since most Lego deals are around 20% off, this is a big saving.



Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

This massive Death Star set from the original trilogy comes with over 4,000 pieces, loads of minifigures, droids, vehicles and more. It's a great set that Lego no longer officially sells, so this deal might sell out fast - act quick if you want it!

Lego Creator Old Trafford: £249.99 £199.99 at John Lewis (save £50)

Man U really need to pick up this deal if you're a football fan. It's a perfect gift to a United supporter (or yourself), with almost 4,000 bricks and loads of details that fans of the stadium will be sure to pick up on. We're waiting out on a Lego Carrow Road though.



Lego Duplo Tower Crane: £114.99 £79.99 at Smyth's (save £35)

Duplo is designed for youngsters who aren't old enough yet for little Lego bricks. This set comes with loads of figures, structures and vehicles, making it perfect as a Christmas or late-year-birthday gift, with the price cut just making it more tempting.



Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron: £349.99 £239.99 at Smyths (save £110)

This is another Lego Technic sports car with a huge discount (and another one matched by Amazon here). This one is on the luxury blue Bugatti Chiron, and the set has 3,599 pieces including some moving parts. Do you buy this or the Lamborghini? Maybe both.





Lego Harry Potter Privet Drive: £64.99 £51 at Amazon (save £13)

This iconic suburban British house from Harry Potter is actually on sale from a few retailers, but Amazon has it at its lowest price. You get loads of characters from the film as well as Hedwig, Dobby, and the infamous Ford Anglia, perfect for fans of the movies.



Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port: £113 £95.99 at John Lewis (save £22)

The Lego City range consists of some of the funniest ranges for kids to enjoy, and this Rocket station will be sure to foster dreams of astronaut-dom for your little one. It comes with loads of minifigures, transports and more.



Lego Creator Pirate Ship: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon (save £18)

This set was already reduced, but Amazon has knocked another £8 off the price. Lego's 3-in-1 Creator sets tend to be small affairs but this Pirate Ship kit is much bigger. You can turn it into a piratey inn or skull cove if you don't want the ship, and it comes with a few minifigures too that harken back to the good old days of non-franchise Lego sets.

