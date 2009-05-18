MSI GX723 given UK price and date

MSI has announced the arrival to the UK of the MSI GX723 17" gaming laptop, with the £999 laptop sporting the nVIDIA Geforce GT 130M 3D graphic card.

The MSI GX723 is powered by an Intel Core 2 Duo and the Intel PM45 Express chipset – which MSI says delivers 'innovative mobile solutions with unrivaled processor performance, stunning new HD capabilities, great wireless connectivity, and long battery life for full blu-ray movie playback'.

ECO-round

Backing that up is the ECO Engine power management system which allows users to switch on the fly between five different power modes – gaming, movie, presentation, office and turbo drive.

The 16:10 17" LCD (which will be popular with gamers who prefer laptops) will be showing off graphics provided by the 512MB DDR3 VRAM nVidia Geforce GT 130M gfx card.

The MSI GX723, with 4GB of RAM, will be available at the end of May for 'approximately' £999 from 'all major UK based e-tailers'.