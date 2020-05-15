The best Amazon sales this week: iPad deals, cheap headphones and Xbox One bundles now available

This week's Amazon sales are bringing back some of our favorite discounts of the past few months, and with stock on the way up again, there are more savings available right now than we've seen in a long time. That means iPad deals are back in town, as well as plenty of laptop deals, cheap Amazon Echo devices, and premium headphones on sale for less.

We highlight the best Amazon deals available every week so that you can cut through all the third party prices that aren't worth your time and get straight to the savings. Whether you're looking for a new laptop, tablet, set of headphones, or you're after some fresh new gaming tech, there's plenty to choose from this week, so get stuck in.

We've rounded up our favorite Amazon sales below, but you can also check out all our picks further down the page.



Amazon Daily Deals: today's top sales

Audio and headphone deals

Wireless noise-canceling headphones for less

Apple EarPods with lightning connector | $29.99 $13.85 at Amazon

If you're looking to replace your wired Apple Earpods, you can save $16 at Amazon this weekend. That's an excellent price, and well worth a look if you're after a wired set of earbuds.

Sony MDRXB510 Extra Bass wired headphones | $59.99 $38.17 at Amazon

If it's super cheap headphones you're after, this $35 set of Sony wired earbuds will serve you fine. Bass boosted and with a secure ear hook design, these are perfect for the gym without the worry of damage.

Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones | $ 199.99 $79.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in today's sales for only $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth headphones | $159.88 $109.95 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Bose Soundlink headphones at Amazon this week and pick up a decent cheap set of headphones with a third off the price. This is a pretty barebones set of cans, without noise cancellation or a particularly strong battery life (you're still getting 15 hours, however) but if you're after that Bose sound quality at a lower price, you're in luck.

Sony WH-XB900N noise-canceling wireless headphones | $248 $178 at Amazon

So they aren't the famed WH-1000XM3s, but these noise-cancelling Sony headphones are offering some fantastic features plucked straight out of the more premium models and steadied at this $178 price tag this week.

Sennheiser RS 175 RF wireless headphone system | $279.95 $198.28 at Amazon

If you're looking for a set of headphones that will offer stunning Bass Boost for listening to music but Surround Sound for gaming or watching TV, the impressive Sennheiser RS 175 system is the all-in-one package you're after. With reliable wireless connection and a massive range, these are some seriously impressive cans available for $80 off at Amazon right now.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones | $299.99 $199 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 headphones get a $100 price cut at Amazon. The best-selling wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Tablet and laptop deals

Cheap 2019 iPad deals return

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1-inch tablet | $199.99 $148 at Amazon

Grab the Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab M10 for just under $150 at Amazon right now. You're picking up 16GB of storage here, so you won't be squeezing too much onto its onboard storage, but there's Dolby Atmos audio in here, which adds plenty value for money.

Acer CB3-532 Chromebook - renewed | $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal to surf the net or get some browser-based work done, this Acer Chromebook offers an excellent price at just $169. You're picking up 2GB RAM and a 16GB SSD here, but you'll be using Chrome OS to run most of your work from cloud storage anyway.

iPad 2019 10.2-inch, WiFi - 32GB | $329 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $80 on the 32GB 2019 iPad at Amazon, now available for just $250. This item will be back in stock on May 29, but you can still order yours for when that stock does arrive.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch tablet | $349.99 $269 at Amazon

Or, upgrade to the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 for $100 off this week. You're moving up to 4 Dolby Atmos speakers here, with 64GB of storage space, a fingerprint sensor and smart charging dock included.

iPad 2019 10.2-inch, WiFi - 128GB | $429 $399 at Amazon

The latest flagship iPad is seeing a return to its $399 sales price at Amazon this week. You're getting 128GB of storage in here, plenty of room for a range of entertainment apps as well as productivity and gaming.

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop | $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 on this Lenovo laptop from Amazon this week. You're picking up an Intel Celeron processor running 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, all in a thin, streamlined shell perfect for portability.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop | $599.99 $469.99 at Amazon

This 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad is available for $130 off this week, and offers an excellent 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for the price. There's a 7th generation AMD A9 processor in here to keep the cost down, but you're also getting AMD Radeon R5 graphics as well.

2017 Apple MacBook Air - 128GB | $999 $799.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap MacBook, and those $1,000+ prices don't look so appealing this week, this 2017 model may be better fitting. There's an i5 processor under the hood with 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. These computers last, so you're not picking up a machine that will die out in a couple of years here, but there are newer models available for just $200 or so more.

2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi - 64GB | $999 $899 at Amazon

You can save $100 on the last generation of 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this week at Amazon. This 64GB model comes in cheapest right now, at $899.

Gaming deals

Excellent Razer deals and Xbox One sales

Digital game downloads reduced at Amazon

With Amazon shutting off a large portion of its catalog, it's leaning more into digital downloads and services to keep its customers entertained during the lockdown period. That means you can save on a range of digital game downloads across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch systems.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse - white | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Grab the white DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $20 off this week at Amazon. That's a clean looking mouse, but it might not stay that way for long. The black version comes in at the same price right now - also sitting at $29.99.

Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard | $59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

It's not mechanical, so if you're after a quieter set of membrane keys for under $50 the Razer Cynosa offers an excellent gaming keyboard deal this week. You're of course getting Chroma RGB here, with a spill-resistant design and programmable macros as well.

Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse | $99.99 $45 at Amazon

If you'd rather the ease of a wireless gaming mouse over the speed of the wired Elite version below, this Razer Mamba is available for an excellent price at Amazon this week.

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse brings mechanical switches and nine programmable buttons with an optical sensor and Chroma RGB lighting to the latest Amazon sales. That's a load of fantastic features for $30 off this week. This mouse isn't in stock until May 18, but you can still order it to secure yours at this price.

Razer Kraken gaming headset | $79.99 $65.99 at Amazon

This Razer Kraken headset boasts a light aluminium frame with 7.1 surround sound and a retractable mic. Perfect for use with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, you're saving $15 this week with Amazon.

Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on this Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard, with customizable chroma RGB lighting, light-based optical switches, and even Philips Hue compatibility. This is a high quality gaming keyboard with excellently clicky actuation and a gorgeous aluminium chassis.

Xbox One S 1TB | Roblox | $299.99 at Amazon

The Xbox One S is back in stock at Amazon, and bundles have been flying off the shelves so far this week. There's still time to grab this Roblox deal for $299, but you'll have to be quick.

Smart home and Amazon Echo deals

Save on Amazon Echo Dot and Show models

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Add Alexa to any room in your home with this cheap Echo Dot deal from Amazon. This is the latest Dot to hit the market, and this week marks a return to a welcome $40 sales price.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Fancy adding a clock to that Echo Dot? This recent refresh does just that, and it's a feature you'll use more than you think you will. For just $5 extra this week, it's well worth considering if you're in the market for some Alexa smarts.



Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Add a screen to your Amazon Alexa experience with this Echo Show 5 deal, a $30 saving on the compact display. Use the touchscreen interface to check out your calendar, follow recipes, control your smarthome and much more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Or upgrade to the larger 8-inch HD display for $40 less this week. The Amazon Echo Show 8 offers a better screen for reading smaller text or video calling.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot | $99.98 $79.98 at Amazon

If you missed the recent Amazon Echo deals you can still score a saving with this Fire TV 4K stick bundle. Grab both an Echo Dot and the Fire stick at the same time and you can save $20.

Echo Studio + Philips Hue bulb | $229.98 $199.99 at Amazon

If you're serious about your audio then you'll need a smart speaker that can keep up. The Echo Studio offers enhanced audio quality from your smart speaker, and this week you can bundle it with a Philips Hue smart bulb for under $200 at Amazon.

