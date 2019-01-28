Prices on the Google Pixel 3 set to rise: grab one of these brilliant deals before they go

Want to get your hands on one of the best camera phones out right now? Well your time to get it at an affordable price might be running out. We've heard from a reputable phone retailer that the Google Pixel 3 is set to receive a price hike as soon as this Tuesday or Wednesday.

We know, we're sad too. We've been big fans of the Google Pixel 3 deals recently, especially considering prices have been so affordable as of late. But this is not a time for panic, there is still time to grab one of the many brilliant deals still available on this high-end phone...for now.

We've listed our top picks of the currently available tariffs below so you can grab them at the best prices. But If you're not sure the Pixel 3 is for you then you can consider all of your options on our best mobile phone deals page.

The best Google Pixel 3 deals in full:

Google Pixel 3 on Vodafone | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Wow! We've never seen the Pixel 3 so cheap. Sure, there have been £18 tariffs in the past, but not with such a reasonable upfront spend - made even cheaper with our exclusive 10OFF code. Incredible value for such a good smartphone. Total two year cost is £547

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 on Vodafone | £85 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Vodafone used to be expensive for the Google Pixel 3 but it has seen a major price drop in recent months. For just £23 a month and £85 upfront you can get this 4GB of data contract. A seriously great deal considering the 4GB of data you get as well. Total cost over 24 months is £637

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 on EE | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

In terms of pure value, this is probably our pick for the best deal available right now. A strong amount of data, barely anything upfront and £28 a month is a pretty great place to be. Not to mention it's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £687

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL on O2 | £9.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

This is hands down the best 3 XL deal out there. Not only do you get 15GB of data but you don't have to pay a mere tenner upfront. You don't even have to pay much on a monthly basis, just £34 each month, that's a great price for a phone this big. Total cost over 24 months is £825.99

View Deal

See all of today's best UK mobile phone deals