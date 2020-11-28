Hot early Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, bundles and games

Early Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have begun trickling in, as we reach the end of Black Friday weekend. We've already seen some fantastic Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this week, with nice (if short-lived) savings on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle vanishing in the blink of an eye. But now we're heading into Cyber Monday, the Switch deals keep on coming. GameStop has the Switch with Mario glassware for just $299 on pre-order for mid-December, which we're sure will sell out too.

The US seems to be struggling to keep up with demand right now, which means that every second counts in your pursuit to grab the best Nintendo Switch deal. That means you'll want to move quickly to grab these offers before these Black Friday deals end, and Cyber Monday begins.

The Nintendo Switch was already one of the hottest products leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with stock selling out fast. The official Black Friday bundle in the US included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Online for $299, but that bundle has never been in stock for more than a few minutes. You can sign up for stock alerts on the Black Friday Switch bundle at Walmart, though, if you'd rather try and catch it before it sells out again.

In the meantime, we've rounded up the best eary Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals you can get in the US and the UK, and we'll update this page if and when we see better bundles come into stock in the US.

You'll find all these offers just below. But, for those not in the US or UK, you can scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch prices in your region.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals US

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $234.98 $218.99 at Amazon

You can spend a little less and just grab the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You're saving about $9 here, but considering the demand for Nintendo's hardware right now, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off are a blessing right now.

Save $50 Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

View Deal

Out of Stock: Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months Nintendo Switch Online: $299 at Walmart

Walmart previously offered this Mario Kart 8 bundle with the Nintendo Switch as part of its early offers. It's now run out of stock, but return briefly today. We'll keep this link handy here because it may well return again soon. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some discounts thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.

View Deal

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | Various designs: $44.88 $29 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked 49% off these PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers, meaning you save just over $15. The controllers come in plain black or in special themes including Pokémon, Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79 $69 at Best Buy

Save $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con color combinations at Best Buy. Considering we rarely see price cuts on these pricey peripherals this is an excellent offer, and certainly one we would jump on if you're looking to expand your multiplayer options.

View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC for Nintendo-Switch: $34 $19.99 at Amazon

Running out of room on your Nintendo Switch? This 128GB microSD card will give you a bunch of extra room for games, and this Black Friday deal will save you 43% off the usual price.

View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best Switch games on the market, so we're very pleased to see Amazon has knocked $20 off the spooky game - saving you 33%.

Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles | Nintendo Switch: $39.99 $15.00 at Amazon

Save $25 on Lego The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch at Amazon. This is a fantastic family-friendly title for the Lego/gamer in your life.

Super Mario Maker 2 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

There's 33% off Super Mario Maker 2 at Amazon, meaning you save $20. It's a great game for creatives who want a crack at creating their own Super Mario levels.

Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening |Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $20 off Link's Awakening. While this is a digital code, and not the physical version, that won't make much difference unless you're keen on collecting physical editions.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals UK

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199 £189 at Very

A lot of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Black Friday have wrapped up, but going into Cyber Monday, the standalone handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite is still £10 off at Very.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing and Minecraft: £258 £239 at Currys

Not the best bundle we've seen across the weekend, but compared to the base price of the handheld-only Switch Lite (£199), you're essentially getting Minecraft for free here.

Nintendo Switch (Grey) with Just Dance 21: £309.98 at Amazon

The Nintendo console is still in stock at Amazon, and comes bundled with the latest Just Dance entry for Switch. Wouldn't be our choice of game, but someone in the family is bound to like it – though the same bundle was £299 on Black Friday itself.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279 at Currys

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for at Currys while stock lasts – this unit has proved to be popular elsewhere. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order before it's too late. In-store collection only.

View Deal

Just Dance 2021 | Nintendo Switch: £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

There's 32% off the latest edition of Just Dance at Amazon, so you save just under £14 and can get your boogie on to over 600 tracks for even less.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Nintendo Switch: £44 £39.99 at Amazon

This isn't a huge discount on Super Mario 3D All-Stars from Amazon - saving you just £4. But considering it's a fantastic family-friendly game, this isn't a deal to sniff at.

