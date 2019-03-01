Get your choice of freebie worth up to £180 with BT's new fibre broadband deals

Every week, when BT releases its new broadband deals we're usually pretty impressed with all of the freebies and incentives they chuck in, but this week it has seriously outdone itself.

Along with BT's weekly offering of a pre-paid Mastercard, the popular ISP is offering another freebie - and this time the power is in your hands. On selected BT fibre tariffs, it will also throw in your choice of a Samsung Tablet A 10.1, Fitbit Charge 3 or Amazon Echo. These gifts are worth up to £179, so it's an offer that you really don't want to miss out on.

Below we've highlighted the best offers with which these freebies are available (promotion ends on March 14), along with how much each Mastercard is worth. If none of the offers below win you over then check our BT broadband deals page for everything the company has to offer or nip over to our fibre broadband deals guide to check out what the competition are up to.

BT's new fibre broadband deals + free gift:

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 reward card + FREE gift

BT's cheapest fibre broadband package, Superfast fibre gets you average speeds of 50Mb, a £80 pre-paid Mastercard and most importantly, the free gift. That's a choice between a Samsung Tablet A, Fitbit Charge 3 or an Amazon Echo.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £120 reward card + FREE gift

Upping the speeds to 67Mb, this package is seriously fast. Making it even more enticing is the £120 Mastercard and your choice of one of the three gifts. You can get all of that for just £39.99 or an effective £33 a month after the Mastercard.

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £59.99 upfront | £35.99pm + £80 reward card + FREE gift

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, an £80 Mastercard and topping it all off, the free gift. You can get all of this for just £35.99 a month, the only catch, there's a £59.99 upfront fee.

Not sure which gift to go for? Read TechRadar's expert reviews for each product to help you decide:

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

