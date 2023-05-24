Get Plusnet's Full Fibre 150 broadband for £29.95 a month and get a £50 reward card

For those of you looking for a top deal on a speedy broadband package, then look no further.

Right now you can get TalkTalk's Full Fibre 150 - which offers superfast average download speeds of 152Mbps - for £29.95 a month. This is a 24-month contract and comes with unlimited data and there aren't any upfront fees to pay.

On top of this, if you're a new TalkTalk customer, you can get a £50 reward card if you sign up using our link. The card can be redeemed as a voucher when your broadband is up and running with one of the following retail outlets: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Amazon or Giftcloud. You'll need to be quick though, as you only have until 7:59am on May 25th to make the most of the offer.

In terms of broadband performance, this 152Mbps package can support even the busiest of households. TalkTalk itself even claims up to 75 devices can be handled at once with this connection. You'll also get the company's award-winning Amazon Eero 6 router that's capable of supporting average download speeds of up to 500Mbps.

So be sure to act now if you want this deal. However, if you want something slower or a little cheaper, or you just want to see how it compares to the rest of the market, then head over to our best broadband deals page to see what's currently available.

OUR TALKTALK BROADBAND DEAL

TalkTalk Full Fibre 150 | 152Mbps | £29.95 per month | 24-month contract | No setup fees | +£50 reward card

Why choose TalkTalk for your broadband?

TalkTalk is now one of the UK's most popular broadband providers thanks to its affordability and the fact it often has better value contract options than its competitors. When you add that it also has a great selection of unlimited data tariffs to choose from, which range from its slowest 35Mbps option, to its ultrafast 900Mbps one, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the company now has over three million customers.

The benefits don't stop here though. As our deal shows, TalkTalk offers some class-leading tech, especially on its faster packages. This includes its Wi-Fi 6 capable routers and its innovative 'Total Home Wi-Fi' mesh system that can ensure you get great performance all over your home.

Another big plus is that TalkTalk also offers broadband and TV bundles. These might not be as varied as the likes of Sky or Virgin Media, but its TalkTalk TV Hub now offers over 170 channels, UHD capabilities, live TV recording, app streaming and much more.

Where TalkTalk isn't the strongest is with its lack of flexibility on contracts, as it only tends to offer 24-month options, which won't be ideal for some consumers. It has also seen some criticism for its long customer service waiting times and response rates - which is a large part of why it only scores 2.8/5 on Trustpilot right now.

So if you do want to shop around a little more, or you want to see what other deals TalkTalk currently has, either check out our best broadband deals page, or enter your postcode into our widget below. The latter will bring up a list of the best deals in your location right now.

