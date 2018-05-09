PC Gaming Show returns again for E3 2018

Our friends at PC Gamer have announced that their fourth annual PC Gaming Show will be coming to E3 2018 during the official keynote schedule.

This year the show has a new time and place, taking place on Monday, June 11 at 3pm PT/ 11pm BST in Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre. It will, however, be the same great show with the same great host: fan favorite, Sean “Day[9]” Plott.

With a theme of ‘See the future of PC gaming’, this year’s show will have plenty of exclusive hardware and gaming announcements, trailers, and discussions with developers on some of the most exciting titles coming in the future.

Game on

Just like last year, E3 is open to the public and that means fans will be able to attend the PC Gaming Show for themselves, completely free. Tickets can be reserved now at pcgamingshow.com/tickets.

Of course, it’s not everyone that will be able to get to E3 to attend the show in person. But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the big announcements. PC Gamer will be streaming the show live to PC Gamer’s Twitch channel as well as on Facebook, YouTube Gaming and Steam.

As E3’s only dedicated PC Gaming event, the PC Gaming Show is a must watch, so mark your calendars for June 11.