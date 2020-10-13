Best Prime Day computer monitor deals: Save on Acer, HP and LG desktop monitors

We're seeing some great Amazon Prime Day deals on monitors right now, including top-end 4K monitors, gaming monitors, and large-screen desktop monitors to prevent your eyes from straining. One one of our top picks of Amazon Prime monitor deals is the 31.5-inch Acer ET322QK 4K monitor, which is now $80 off at Amazon at $319.99. There's also a $50 saving on the LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD, which comes with a 27-inch UHD IPS display. It features FreeSync for smooth and synchronized graphics via the HDMI or DisplayPort, and a game mode.

There's also some fantastic savings on budget monitors for desktops. The Acer R240HY Widescreen Monitor is now under $100, and will be up to the task if you're hoping to expand your home office. On the other end of the scale, there's a $350 saving on the Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor. For more Amazon Prime Day monitor deals, just keep reading.

Cheap computer monitor deals

Acer R240HY Widescreen Monitor: $129 $99 at Amazon

Save $30 and get this widescreen monitor for under $100 with this deal. This Acer monitor features a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution across its 23.8-inch screen. Perfect for use as a desktop monitor. View Deal

HP 24mh FHD Monitor: $139 $109 at Amazon

This attractive, ultra-slim computer monitor has a $30 discount for Prime Day, and features a 1920 x 1080 resolution and built-in speakers. It also has a low blue light mode, which can reduce eye strain. View Deal

Acer ET322QK 31.5-inch 4K monitor: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

With a 3840 x 2160 resolution on an Ultra HD VA panel, there's a good amount of power under the hood here. You're saving $80 overall, bringing this 31.5-inch Acer gaming monitor down to $319.99 - that's $10 less than its record low price, though it's worth noting there's only a 60Hz refresh rate on this display.

View Deal

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This $299.99 sales price is one of the cheapest we've seen on the 27-inch LG UL500W monitor. It nearly beats last year's Black Friday discounts - an excellent result if you're in the market for a 4K UHD display. There's FreeSync baked right in with HDR 10 and SRGB 98% color gamut as well.

View Deal

BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K monitor: $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on this 27-inch 4K monitor from BenQ. There's some considerable power inside this IPS display, with 3840x2160 resolution and 99% sRGB wide color gamut, plus you can even configure the onboard speakers for custom audio profiles.

View Deal

Wide computer monitor deals

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440p monitor: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

There's a fantastic $200 reduction on this 1440p BenQ monitor, complete with FreeSync Premium and 2560x1440 resolution on an IPS panel. You're getting a 144Hz refresh rate here, with onboard speakers pumping out 2.1 channel audio courtesy of two side speakers and a 5W subwoofer. That's some considerable power in a premium gaming monitor, with an excellent price drop to boot.

View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch monitor: $699.99 $379.99 at Amazon

We're seeing a return to a record low Black Friday price on this Acer Predator gaming monitor. For just $379.99 you're picking up G-Sync compatibility, a 144Hz refresh rate and two 2W onboard speakers as well. That's a lot of power to pack into a sub-$400 price tag, so there's some stunning value in here.

View Deal

Samsung CJ791 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor: $899.99 $574.99 at Amazon

Save $325 on this 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. This is a QLED display, which means you'll be gaming in crystal clear 3440 x 1440p resolution. Plus, the curved design, alongside inbuilt speaker system, will provide an incredible level of immersion here.

View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved monitor: $1,199 $849.15 at Amazon

You're saving a massive $350 on this super premium Alienware gaming monitor. The curved widescreen IPS Nano color display offers up a 3440x1440 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync built straight in for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon is returning this pricey display down to its lowest cost yet in time for this week's Prime Day deals as well.

View Deal

More computer monitor deals

Looking for more computer monitor deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.