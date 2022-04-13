Amazon Prime Day iPad deals 2022: what to expect in this year's sale

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals always represent one of the best times all year to pick up a new tablet at a record low price. From the humble iPad 10.2 to the latest iPad Air, we've historically seen some fantastic discounts - and this year should be no different.

We're still a long way off from Prime Day as of writing but we're already busy updating our content for this year's big sale here at TechRadar. This is the page you'll want to bookmark if you're going to be on the hunt for Prime Day iPad deals this year as we'll have every single one rounded up here as soon as the land.

If you don't want to wait, you'll find a selection of this week's best iPad sales and prices in your region just down below. We'd also heavily recommend heading on over to our main iPad deals page, which is updated regularly with the best prices and tons of handy tips and advice for picking up an Apple tablet.

In the meantime, we've also updated this particular page with Prime Day-specific info regarding dates (nothing is confirmed) and what to expect on the day. We've also preserved a number of last year's Prime Day iPad deals, should you want to check out what was on offer last year. Word of warning - don't put too much stock into these as last year's event was not only subject to fairly low retailer stock, but had a lot of newer models on the market at the time. This year there's only the iPad Air (2022) that's new so we should see some really great discounts... fingers crossed.

When do Prime Day iPad deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day doesn't have an official announcement yet - Amazon likes to save that until closer to the event. That said, Prime Day generally falls on a Monday and Tuesday in mid-July so that's when we're expecting things to kick off.

Last year's event was actually pushed forward to mid-June, an exception to the usual that was brought about by fears around stock shortages due to the pandemic. With things mostly back to normal now, however, we'd expect Amazon to go back to business as usual.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day iPad deals?

Yes, you technically need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the best sales on Prime Day. That said, many sales are open to the general public and Prime Day iPad deals tend to fall within this category. If you land on the page and see there's no mention of needing a Prime membership then it's likely you won't need anything to get that price. We'll also likely see a ton of price matching and deals at other big tech retailers.

With all that said, if you're not a Prime member then it's not a bad idea to sign up ahead of the event. There's always a 30-day free trial on offer (linked below) and you'll get full access to Amazon's big sale and free expediated delivery, alongside a ton of other perks.

If you're not a Prime member you can easily sign up to a 30-day free trial using the handy link above. You won't get charged and you'll get full access to this year's Prime Day iPad deals - alongside literally thousands of other Amazon sales over the Prime Day event.

Prime Day iPad deals: what to expect

Apple iPad Pro

At the time of last year's Prime Day the 2021 iPad Pro models were the latest on the market. They were fairly hot ticket items but still had fairly small $50+ discounts on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. These price cuts weren't exactly spectacular but they were a match for the record-low at the time and welcome since most retailers had up until that point been quite reluctant to offer discounts. Since then, we've seen discounts of up to $100 on these models and that's the rough ballpark we're expecting to be replicated again in this year's Prime Day sale.

Apple iPad 10.2

The 2021 iPad 10.2 is the cheapest tablet in the range but it's conversely the tablet that retailers tend to discount the least. Last year we saw it discounted to $299 in the US and £299 in the UK, which were record lows at the time. Surprisingly, demand is still really quite high on the budget tablet - especially in the US, so we wouldn't bank on anything too juicy here. If we see a discount of $50 / £50 then that would comfortably be a great deal and well worth picking up.

Apple iPad Air

The best Prime Day iPad deals last year were on the Apple iPad Air 4, which hit record low prices of $539 and £589 in both the US and UK. Frustratingly, those weren't available on all colors so that dampened the overall quality of the deals somewhat. With a new iPad Air in the range now it's likely we'll see these deals carry over to the new M1 model. There's some big question marks here - namely how big will demand be on this mid-range tablet going into Prime Day. So far, however, this tablet has been offered with a fairly consistent $30 price cut at Amazon since launch so we're confident we'll see some decent price cuts of around $50 at least.

Just below you'll find a selection of last year's best Prime Day iPad deals that we've preserved. While they're a good indicator of what to expect it's worth noting that this time last year was plagued by stock issues at many of the bigger retailers so sales were actually quite thin on the ground. This year, retailers have much healthy inventory levels - plus, most models are a year older now and more likely to get a deeper discount.

Last year's Amazon Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (2020, 32GB): $329 $299 at Walmart

Save $30 - The standard 10.2 Apple iPad is the perfect choice for an everyday tablet for most people. Sure, it's not quite as fancy as the new Air or Pro models, but it's way cheaper - and still plenty fast thanks to its speedy A12 Bionic processor. This lowest-ever price deal has sold out on Amazon, but Walmart has matched it.

128GB: $429 $395 at Walmart

Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – This is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. Amazon's deal has now expired, but Best Buy still has it for the same price.

Save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model ($669)

Apple iPad 10.2 (2020, 32GB): £329 £309.97 at Amazon

Save £19 - The standard 10.2 iPad has stubbornly held onto its £309 sales price for a few months now, so today's Prime Day iPad deals are absolutely stellar if you're looking to bag this one for its lowest price yet. While not quite as powerful as the fancy new Air or Pro models, this one's still a very speedy tablet indeed thanks to the latest A12 Bionic chip. We'd especially recommend it for those who still want a premium tablet, but don't want to fork out the crazy prices some of the other models fetch.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, 128GB): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is the first time we've seen the latest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro 2021 get a price cut in the UK. At £20 off, it's a fairly modest discount but don't hang around - these are wildly popular tablets right now. With the latest Apple M1 chip hidden away under a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and full-aluminium chassis, these are easily the most powerful (and best looking) tablets money can buy right now.

256GB: £849 £824.97 | 512GB: £1,049 £1,019.99

Apple iPad Pro 12 (2021, 128GB): £999 £959.97 at Amazon

Save £40 - You can also pick up the stunning 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 in today's Prime Day Kindle deals, currently the most premium Apple tablet on the market. This one features the same powerful M1 processor but also has an upgraded Liquid Retina XDR display making it the tablet of choice for design work. Note - due to high demand, Amazon has sold out of immediate stock on this listing, although you can still get your order in for a reduced price. Hurry though!

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2020, 128GB): £769 £634.97 at Amazon

Save £134 - If you don't mind opting for a slightly older model in today's Prime Day iPad deals then UK shoppers can score an absolute bargain on a 2020 Pro today. While these tablets don't feature that M1 chip like the 2021 iteration, they're still very, very powerful indeed and feature the same outward design. Put simply, they're still a very good buy if you're wanting a top-end tablet.

512GB: £1,069 £849.99 at Amazon