Weekend Amazon sales: cheap laptop, iPad, headphones, and Xbox One deals available now

Amazon Daily Deals: today's top sales

Smartwatch / fitness tracker deals

Cheap Garmin and Fitbit fitness trackers

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker | $99 $69.80 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker | $129.95 $78.95 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $76 at Amazon in the latest Amazon sales. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS | $249.99 $131.99 at Amazon

As a fitness tracker the Garmin Vivoactive 3 excels with 15 preloaded programs targeting various sports and exercises as well as stress tracking boot. As a smartwatch, this $131 wrist piece still doesn't let up - offering notifications, seven-day battery and Garmin Pay as well.

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch | $275 $129 at Amazon

With smartphone notifications, heart rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and fitness tracking all built into a tiny $130 price tag, you're getting a fantastic smartwatch deal in this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist watch. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, this is a perfect all-rounder available for a great price.



Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch | $275 $213.44 at Amazon

Powered by Wear OS, this Fossil Venture smartwatch works seamlessly with both iOS and Android to provide excellent fitness tracking and smartphone notifications from your wrist. Plus, you're saving $62 at Amazon this week.

Garmin Instinct | $299.99 $232.95 at Amazon

If you're after a fitness tracker deal more suited to the great outdoors, then this Garmin Instinct has military-grade resistance to thermal, shock and water pressures. You also have access to three global navigational systems and all the fitness and heart tracking you'll desire.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2019 - 46mm | $299.99 $238.90 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $40 off at the moment, offering a nice little price cut on the 2019 smartwatch. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and offers a gorgeous realistic display that sets it apart from more digitized offerings.

Garmin Fenix 5X | $599.99 $364.97 at Amazon

The luxurious Garmin Fenix 5X is down to just $365 at the moment, meaning you can pick up the feature-loaded multi-sport watch for over $200 less. Stacked with outdoor navigation features, tracking and stat notifications during your workouts, and dozens of connected features, this is a fitness tracker for the serious.

Audio and headphone deals

Sony WH-1000 XM3 deals return

Apple EarPods with lightning connector | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to replace your wired Apple Earpods, you can save $10 at Amazon this weekend. That's an excellent price, and well worth a look if you're after a wired set of earbuds.

Sony MDRXB510 Extra Bass wired headphones | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

If it's super cheap headphones you're after, this $30 set of Sony wired earbuds will serve you fine. Bass boosted and with a secure ear hook design, these are perfect for the gym without the worry of damage.

Apple AirPods with charging case | $159 $139 at Amazon

The standard second generation of Apple Airpods are still on sale at Amazon for just $139. We only saw these available for a little less than this price over Black Friday so if you missed out over the deals season, it's never too late to bag a bargain.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $69.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in today's sales for only $69.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $195 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 headphones get a $100 price cut at Amazon. The best-selling wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Save up to 25% on Bose Home Speakers | Starting at $199 at Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker range offers big sound with the smarts of an Alexa-integrated device. You're getting incredible audio with some pretty nifty UI features to boot, and saving up to 25% while you're at it.

AirPods Pro | $249 $234.98 at Amazon

This AirPods Pro deal has the premium earbuds back down at their lowest price ever. You're saving over $10 on these Apple true wireless noise-canceling earbuds, but that's worth a lot in Apple terms. Move fast to secure your pair of cheap AirPods, as stock is running low.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones - rose gold | $349 $247.87 at Amazon

This rose gold pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones is reduced down to $247 right now at Amazon. Not only are you getting excellent noise-cancellation, classic Bose audio quality, and Alexa integration straight out the box, but you're also saving over $100 if you're a fan of pink.

Sony WH1000 XM3 noise-canceling headphones | $349.99 $278 at Amazon

You're getting industry-leading headphones for a fantastic price in this headphone sale at Amazon. Sony's WH-1000 XM3 headphones are best in class for audio quality and noise cancellation, making any discounts on them an exciting affair.

Tablet and laptop deals

Cheap and cheerful laptop deals abound

Lenovo Smart Tab | 16GB | Alexa-enabled charging dock | $149.99 $97.88 at Amazon

This is a super cheap tablet deal, offering a 16GB tablet with some nifty Alexa features for just under $100. You won't be powering through high-performance apps on this device, but it's well worth it if you're after a display for Alexa that you can take on the go for light work and streaming.

iPad (2019) WiFi 128GB | $429 $359.99 at Amazon

This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves. You're getting support for all the latest peripherals in this exceedingly cheap iPad deal today, plus a nice price drop at Amazon. 128GB is more than enough for storing your entertainment and documents as well as a few high-performance apps to boot.

Apple iPad Air | 10.5-inch | 64GB | $499 $459 at Amazon

The iPad Air takes all the best bits of the classic iPad experience and offers a new lightweight model to get it done with. This is the 64GB model and the cheapest configuration you'll find in iPad deals this week.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the 14.6-inch Acer Chromebook with Amazon this week. A nifty little computer, you'll get up to 12 hours of battery life out of this durable laptop with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. If you're concerned about future updates, Chrome OS means you don't have to worry about that smaller storage size getting in the way.

Lenovo S145 15.6-inch laptop | $589 $299 at Amazon

This Lenovo offers a compromise between storage and processing that keeps the price tag down below $300. That compromise will work for you if you're looking for a larger than average hard drive at this price point (you're getting 500GB here) but you don't mind swapping a lightning fast processor for an Intel Pentium Gold 5405U. That processor, along with 4GB of RAM, will certainly see you through everyday tasks and streaming, but it's something to remember if you're shopping below $300.

Asus VivoBook 15-inch gaming laptop | $549.99 $469.87 at Amazon

You're getting a quad-core AMD R5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this sleek, thin shell. You'll also be running Radeon Vega 8 graphics so there's plenty of reason to get some gaming in there as well.



Asus Vivobook Flip 14-inch touchscreen laptop | $749 $599 at Amazon

Be more flexible with your new laptop. This Asus Vivobook offers a fantastic touchscreen nano-edge display that can be rotated to perform more like a tablet. Plus you're getting plenty of power under the hood with an 8th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $899.99 $769 at Amazon

This MSI gaming laptop doesn't just come packed with a powerful 9th generation i7 processor, but you're also getting a 256GB SSD for your cash. Add to that 8GB RAM and GTX 1050Ti graphics and a gorgeous thin bezel display and you've got a great gaming laptop deal.

Dell Ultrasharp U2415 computer monitor | $399.99 $217.99 at Amazon

Pick up this fantastic Dell computer monitor for just over $200 right now - a major improvement over its $400 everyday price tag. This is a 24-inch display with a great range of ports and features.

Gaming deals

PC gaming deals offer excellent savings

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse - white | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Grab the white DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $20 off this week at Amazon. That's a clean looking mouse, but it might not stay that way for long. The black version comes in at just $10 more expensive right now - sitting at $39.99.

Logitech G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse | $79.99 $37.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic discount on an equally amazing gaming mouse from Logitech. The G502 SE Hero offers a pinpoint precise sensor with a wealth of customizable buttons, lightsync RGB and a set of weights for added personalization.

Logitech G213 gaming keyboard | $69.99 $39.49 at Amazon

This is a brilliant RGB gaming keyboard, and it's available for just under $40. Spill-resistant, durable, customizable, and tactile, the Prodigy G213 keyboard offers a wide range of features and media functions to boot.

Razer Kraken gaming headset | $79.99 $60.99 at Amazon

This Razer Kraken headset boasts a light aluminium frame with 7.1 surround sound and a retractable mic. Perfect for use with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, you're saving $20 this week with Amazon.

Sandisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-1 memory card | $34.99 $23.42 at Amazon

This memory card has been made specifically for the Nintendo Switch, so you know you're getting optimized read speeds for the console. 128GB is also a fantastic storage size for just $23.

HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 audio transmitter for Nintendo Switch | $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Ever since the Nintendo Switch was released without the ability to transmit bluetooth audio to wireless headphones or speakers, the race has been on for third party companies to produce the add-on for the job. HomeSpot won that race with this incredibly easy USB-C plug that transmits audio clearly and quickly to any bluetooth headphones. Plus, you even get a USB adaptor to use in docked mode as well.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | $79.99 $69 at Amazon

You can save $20 on this Nintendo Switch Joy-Con set - perfect if you're looking to add more players to your games or you're fed up with a drifting stick.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Or, save $10 on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller at Amazon today and get some serious gaming done with your Switch. It's the best way to get an improved controller feel without sacrificing your rumble or motion controls.

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $263.95 at Amazon

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $40 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

DualShock 4 controllers - various colors | $64.99 $46.96 at Amazon

Amazon have knocked about $20 off their range of DualShock 4 controllers. That makes this a great time to grab a spare or update your gamepad with some fresh triggers.

Xbox One S | Gears 5 bundle | $299.99 $225.99 at Amazon

Grab all five Gears games and an Xbox One S console for just a bit over $200 this week at Amazon. That's a fantastic price considering we've been seeing these deals rise in cost over the last week or so.

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $499.99 $299 at Amazon

Grab a Gears of War mega-bundle for just $299 at Amazon. While Walmart's stock of Xbox One X deals that also offer a Game Pass subscription at this price has just run out, you can still save your money with this particular bundle deal this week.



Seagate Xbox Game Drive - 1TB SSD | $214.99 $189.99 at Amazon

If you've recently picked up a digital-only Xbox One S, or if you've been particularly trigger happy on the Microsoft Store, you'll appreciate an extra 1TB of storage. This 1TB drive is available for $25 off at Amazon this week to make that just a little easier.

Smart home and Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo bundles offer savings on smart home accessories

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot | $99.98 $79.98 at Amazon

If you missed the recent Amazon Echo deals you can still score a saving with this Fire TV 4K stick bundle. Grab both an Echo Dot and the Fire stick at the same time and you can save $20.

Amazon Echo Plus + Philips Hue Bulb smart home starter kit | $179.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Grab an Amazon Echo Plus and pair it with a Philips Hue bulb can you can save $30 this weekend. Perfect if you're just starting to kit out your smart home, you can get set up with smart lighting and control it with your voice through Alexa straight from the off.

Honeywell Home WiFi smart thermostat | $199 $158 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Honeywell Home smart thermostat system - an Alexa, Google Home, Smart Things, and IFTTT compatible solution for smart heating your home this winter. Expert installation will cost you another $150, but it's easy to install if you're confident you won't require such services.

Arlo Pro 2 | 2 wire-free camera security system | $479.99 $232.49 at Amazon

Save $247 on the Arlo Pro 2-camera home security system, featuring two-way audio, night vision both inside and out, motion detection and notifications direct to your smartphone. This particular bundle offers two 1080p HD wireless cameras for use with the Arlo Pro hub.

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus whole-home mesh WiFi system | $299 $152.99 at Amazon

These TP-Link Deco M9 Plus WiFi extenders can be connected to your existing router and placed around your home to create a more reliable network wherever you are. Together, they can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your property with powerful tri-band WiFi so you can connect up to 100 devices and keep them all connected. Plus, you'll create an entire name and password for your mesh system so there will be no signing in and out as you move through your home.

TV deals

The latest 4K TV sales

Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch UHD 4K TV | $450 $379.99 at Amazon

This 55-inch 4K TV is down to a fantastic price at Amazon right now, especially considering this model also comes with Dolby Vision and Fire TV pre-installed. Not only can you take advantage of a bold 4K display panel, but this Toshiba is also Alexa enabled with excellent voice remote features.

Samsung QN49 49-inch QLED UHD 4K TV | $999 $697.99 at Amazon

If you're after a higher than average quality display but aren't too enthused by the going rate of an LG OLED, these Samsung QLED TV deals are perfect. They offer a fantastic display with all the upscaling processing, HDR and smart features you'd expect from a high-end TV without the price tag to go with it.

Samsung QN55 QLED 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $1,197.99 $723.39 at Amazon

This is a great sub-$800 price on a usually well over $1,000 55-inch QLED TV from Samsung. That's also an extra $300 off the usual sales price for this particular unit. You're getting a fantastic quantum processor upscaling everything you see as well as all the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility you could ask for.

LG C9 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | $1,999.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

A fan favorite when it comes to reliable OLED TV deals, the LG C9 offers a perfect convergence of excellent display quality and price making it fantastic value for money on sale. You're getting a 55-inch OLED display on the 2019 model, with a range of smart features and Dolby add-ons baked in.

