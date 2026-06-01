<p id="elk-7f63ea20-5cfd-4ea9-8a36-58c0dc1f85a9">It's sale season! What a time to be shopping! Not only are the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/news/the-best-australian-eofy-tech-deals" data-url="https://www.techradar.com/news/the-best-australian-eofy-tech-deals" data-hl-processed="none">EOFY 2026 sales</a> going on at nearly every other Aussie retailer, but Amazon has kicked off its annual Mid-Year Sale to coincide and make your tax-time purchases even easier.</p><p>While you have a lot of choice right now when it comes to choosing the retailer you want to shop from, it's hard to argue that Amazon typically has the best prices on a lot of products. Sure, its tech catalogue is limited in comparison but, for what it does have, it's arguably the best place to shop.</p><p>Importantly, if you happen to be a Prime member, you can get your purchase either on the same day, the next day or within a few days, depending on where you live. You don't need to have a subscription to shop this sale, though, so you can shop till you drop. And if you happen to purchase a tech item that you'll use for work, your total savings will increase because it'll be tax deductible too. So make sure you know how to find your Amazon invoices.</p>\n