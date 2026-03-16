\n<p id="9886abee-9144-4a26-b404-d4b6fb11f048">Hello, Australia! And welcome to TechRadar's live coverage of Amazon's first big sale of the year &ndash; the Big Smile Sale.</p><p>We've had a few Big Smile Sales in Australia perviously, so we know a thing or two about it. It's typically held in March &mdash; though this year the start date of Monday, March 16 is a touch earlier than 2025. It's always been a week-long sale, so nothing new in the fact that you have until Sunday, March 22 to shop till you drop (figuratively speaking, we hope).</p><p>Don't expect record-low prices on Amazon this time round, though &mdash; that's typically reserved for the Amazon Prime Day sale and the Amazon Black Friday sale &mdash; but you'll typically see about 20% to 30% off a range of items. There will be deeper discounts on select items, but it will be the rare offer that comes in at an all-time low.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">If there are any, be assured that my team and I will be right on it, bringing you the best and latest discount on tech as soon as we spot them.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I've covered every single Amazon sale since the retailer launched its Australian site in December 2017, so I know how spot a good Amazon deal. Moreover, my team has expertise in different categories of tech, so anything we list on this page will be worth your attention. So stick with us as we bring you a plethora of discounted hot tech.</p>\n