3 to provide YouTube for Mobile to its customers

UK mobile network provider 3 has reached an agreement with YouTube that will provide its UK customers with an enhanced version of

YouTube for Mobile

.

YouTube for Mobile is the largest mobile video catalogue, and new features that have found their way into the enhanced version include local UK content, plus the ability to sign into your account and upload new movies directly from your mobile.

In addition, 3 also claims that the enhanced service provides improved video streaming. YouTube for Mobile can be accessed directly from the 3 Launcher on most 3 handsets, or via the Planet 3 portal.