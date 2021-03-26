Grab these free PS4 and PS5 games right now

Sony's latest Play at Home game offering is live, meaning you can pick up a bunch of PS4 and PS5 games for free right now.

The free PS4 games on offer are Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica and The Witness, many of which appear on our best indie games list. There are also some fantastic PSVR games on offer: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast. This offer is live now and will be available until April 22 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT (or April 23 at 3am BST / 1pm AEDT).

While all these games are PS4 versions, bar the PSVR titles, they will all be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

In addition to these fantastic games, PlayStation owners can still pick up Ratchet and Clank on PS4 for free until March 31, an offer that kicked off the return of the Play at Home initiative. What's more, Funimation is now offering extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim for a limited time (subject to country availability).

But the best is still yet to come, with Sony set to offer the critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition from April 19 at 11pm EDT / 8pm PDT (or April 20 at 4am BST / 2pm AEDT) through May 14. It too is the PS4 version but will also be playable on PS5 – just don't expect any next-gen upgrades.

Play at Home

This free games offering is part of Sony's Play at Home initiative. Sony previously ran the Play At Home initiative in April 2020, offering PlayStation players Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free. However, these offers only lasted until May.

However, this time, Sony has said that the offering will be even bigger than before, with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan Ryan explaining that the return of the initiative will see Sony offering a series of free games and entertainment offers to the PlayStation community "to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable."

"In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back," Ryan wrote in a PlayStation blog post in February. "These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers."

How do you claim the free games?

To download these games, all you need to do is go to their store pages on the PlayStation Store and hit download.

What's nice about the offer is that you don't need to be a PlayStation Plus member to take advantage of the Play at Home program – it's available to anyone or everyone with a PSN account. (This is different from PS Plus' monthly 'free' games, which are only accessible so long as you keep up your PS Plus subscription.)

That said, if you are a PlayStation Plus member with a PS5, you can access the PlayStation Plus Collection, which already has over a dozen PS4 classics to check out. Horizon Zero Dawn isn't among the mix, however, so this is a great opportunity to grab one of last generation's best games.