The cheapest SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus unlocked prices in November 2019

We really can't think of a better phone than the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus right now. In fact, we would quite happily refer to it as the best phone in the world. With a brilliant infinity-O display, impressive battery life and one of the best cameras on the market - there's a lot to love here. The one thing not to love as much is the price that an unlocked Samsung S10 Plus will cost you SIM-free.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Fact File Release date: February 2019

Launch Price: $999.99 | £899 | AU$1,499

Platform: Android 9 (Pie)

Storage: 128/512/1000GB

Camera: 12 + 12MP + 16MP

Screen: 6.4-inch, 1440 x 3040

Battery: 4100mAh

Colours: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review here



This device was launched alongside the S10 and S10e but with a slightly more daunting price tag. The least expensive unlocked Samsung S10 Plus comes in at $999.99/£899. So at least it still comes well under the price of Apple's best iPhone deals.

With this raised price tag you would expect greatness right? Well the S10 Plus doesn't disappoint. You get that fantastic notch-less infinity display, face recognition, IP68 water resistance, wireless charging and yes...the headphone port remains. On top of that is a 4100mAh battery and a slightly ridiculous 8/12GB of ram depending on which model you choose.

Below you’ll find the best prices on the S10 Plus SIM-free. Your best bet is to go through Samsung and make full use of its trade-in scheme. You can save up to $550/£350 by swapping in your old phone, meaning a S10 Plus nearing half its original price. Perfect to pair with a cheap SIM only deal (UK only).

Rather get it on contract?

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus unlocked / SIM free prices available right now: