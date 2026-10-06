How to watch Estonia vs Iceland: Free Streams & TV Channels for Nations League 2026/27

Iceland continue their search for promotion to League B of the Nations League as they face Estonia in Tallinn, looking for a crucial three points.

As somewhat expected of them, Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side have been the standout country in Group C4 so far, with two wins and a draw in their previous three games. Comfortable wins against Bulgaria and Luxembourg came after an entertaining 1-1 draw between these two sides in Reykjavík, where Estonia also missed a penalty.

For Sinisärgid, this home game is really a chance to take advantage and try to steal top spot in the group heading into the next international break. Patrik Kristal is their new star, with the 18-year-old midfielder hoping he can create a bit of magic on Tuesday evening for his side as they look to take control of the group.

Here's how you can watch Estonia vs Iceland from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Estonia vs Iceland for free?

Yes. Estonia vs Iceland will be broadcast for free in Estonia on ETV2 and in locations without a broadcaster elsewhere on UEFA.tv. Luxembourg is one of those select countries.

Outside Estonia or Luxembourg? You can use a VPN to watch Estonia vs Iceland as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Estonia vs Iceland live streams

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How to watch Estonia vs Iceland live streams in the USA

Estonia vs Iceland will be shown on Fubo in the US.

A subscription to Fubo's Pro plan costs $88.99/month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial and $25 off their first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Abroad today? Use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch Estonia vs Iceland from anywhere.

Can I watch Estonia vs Iceland live streams in the UK?

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Estonia vs Iceland has not been selected for broadcast coverage in the UK.

Visiting the UK from somewhere with coverage? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Estonia vs Iceland live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Estonia vs Iceland.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Nations League coverage.

How to watch Estonia vs Iceland live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Estonia vs Iceland in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month. Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Estonia vs Iceland start time? Estonia vs Iceland kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, October 6. That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, October 7 in Australia.

What is the Estonia vs Iceland head-to-head? Estonia and Iceland have met eight times before with Estonia coming out on top once, Iceland three times and four draws between the two countries.