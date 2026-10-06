How to watch Croatia vs Spain: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Croatia vs Spain free live streams as Luis de la Fuente's world and European champions seek to make it four wins from four Nations League 2026/27 fixtures. Slaven Bilic has had tough start on his return to the Vatreni dugout, his side having lost their past two outings by an aggregate 11-1.

Spain could have taken things easy after winning World Cup 2026 but the planet's best side have instead gone from strength to strength. A point all but guarantees La Roja passage to the quarter-finals, but De la Fuente wants to maintain his team's aura, after 41 matches unbeaten in 90 minutes, dating back to March 2024. Ferran Torres and Alex Baena are absent, but Pau Cubarsi should return at the back. Lamine Yamal, who has four goals from three games, will have his minutes managed.

Croatia lost 4-1 to Spain seven days ago, then suffered a crushing 7-0 home defeat by England at the weekend. That was the heaviest reverse in the history of the men's national team. The Vatreni will be aiming to bounce back on Matchday 4, but they will be up against it in Split. Luka Modric, who admitted to being "ashamed" of that record defeat, should win his 206th cap but elsewhere it's up for grabs. Ante Budimir could return to rough up Spain's center-backs.

Here's how to watch Croatia vs Spain in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Croatia vs Spain for free?

Yes. Croatia vs Spain will air for free on RTVE Play in Spain, and on Nova TV in Croatia.

Outside Spain or Croatia today? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Croatia vs Spain live streams

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How to watch Croatia vs Spain live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Croatia vs Spain on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial and $25 off the first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Croatia vs Spain live streams in the UK

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Prime Video will show Croatia vs Spain in the UK with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 providing access.

On the move? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Croatia vs Spain live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Croatia vs Spain.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Croatia vs Spain live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Croatia vs Spain in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Croatia vs Spain start time? Croatia vs Spain kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, October 6. That's 5.45am AEDT on Wednesday, October 7 in Australia.

What is the Croatia vs Spain head-to-head? Spain and Croatia have met 12 times in the past, with Spain winning eight of the games and Croatia winning just three.