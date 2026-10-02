Daylight saving starts this weekend — here are 8 products to help adjust to the time change seamlessly
And they're all handily discounted on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, with prices from just AU$54
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has delivered plenty of discounts this week, and it’s set to run straight through the long weekend (at least for some parts of Australia), ending at 11:59pm on Monday, October 5.
If you’re in New South Wales, South Australia or the Australian Capital Territory, you’ll probably also know the Labour Day public holiday is partly meant to help you adjust to the start of daylight saving time, where the clock moves one hour ahead.
To help make the transition potentially easier, I’ve hunted down eight deals on sleep tech and related devices such as sunrise alarm clocks, eye masks, earplugs and more that should see you survive the long weekend, and hopefully improve your sleep moving forward.
- Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts
Unless you have blackout curtains in your room, it can be hard to stay asleep when the sun gets up, especially with the combination of daylight saving and summer’s longer days, but a sleep mask can be an affordable alternative. While there are plenty of cheap basic options, spending a little bit more for something that can block all light, has breathable materials, adjustable fit and optimised for side sleeping — like this Manta Pro Sleep Mask — makes a lot of sense if it can ultimately help you sleep better.
For a different kind of eye mask, the Renpho Eyeris is a massager that aims to relieve eye strain, dry eyes, eye puffiness, sinus pressure and even headaches. It also has Bluetooth connectivity for music playback through the built-in speakers. You can also fold it for storage, making it portable for travelling. It’s relatively bulky and heavy at 662g, so it may not be suitable as a sleep mask, but it can be serviceable for quick naps.
We called it "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our Oura Ring 4 review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech hasn't been cheaper and, even though you need a subscription, it could be well worth it for the comprehensive health data you can get. Note that prices vary depending on colour and size, but most are discounted.
Earplugs not cutting it? These sleep earbuds from Soundcore have active noise-cancelling that aims to block out sounds like snoring, pets, appliance hum and outside traffic. Its charging case also detects snoring sounds to mask them even further than what the ANC can block. The design is also optimised for side-sleepers to make it comfortable and secure through the whole night. The previous generation A20 is cheaper at AU$199.99, but it does rely on basic passive noise isolation — though it also has a longer 14-hour battery life compared to the A30’s 9 hours with ANC.
If you’re not keen on the idea of sleeping with earbuds, then a white noise machine can still provide some ambient sounds to help you nod off. This one from Dreamegg also integrates an alarm clock and a night light to become a multifunctional bedside device. The alarm is available in six different tones with adjustable volume to let you personalise how you want to be woken up. The included night light is bright enough to guide you in the dark but also soft enough that it shouldn’t wake other people up.
Forget harsh overhead lights — lamps with LED bulbs are much better for bedrooms (and even living rooms) for providing a cozy, inviting mood to help you wind down after a long day. These smart bulbs from Govee also make lamps much easier to manage by controlling them all remotely, either through a centralised smart home hub or via your smartphone. These can also integrate with Alexa or Google Home, where you can also set up automations. You can check out Amazon’s deals on lamps here.
Tower fans generally run more quietly than pedestal fans, and this one from Philips is rated for 39-46db depending on the chosen speed, compared to 65db from most pedestal fans in the market. This also works great for smaller spaces with a narrow 23.8cm frame while standing 109.5cm tall to provide more cooling.
If you’re keen to splurge a bit, this dual-mode oscillating fan from Shark can work in a vertical ‘tower’ setup like the Philips above, or alternatively be rotated 180º and positioned horizontally to cover a wider area. It runs similarly to the Philips at 40db at its quietest, but note its more powerful modes can emit up to 53db — which is, admittedly, still quieter than most conventional pedestal fans.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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