This Asus RTX 3070 gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a Black Friday steal

This Black Friday season is the perfect time to invest in a gaming laptop, since retailers are rushing to unload older laptops to make way for newer models. And the best way to do so is by slashing prices on said models for the Black Friday deals event. And if want an excellent gaming laptop at an unbeatable price, this fantastic deal on the Asus TUF Dash 15 should be right up your alley.

Right now, you can buy the Asus TUF Dash 15 (opens in new tab) gaming laptop at Best Buy for only $999.99. This means that you'll be saving $500 off the retail price which, considering how exceptionally powerful and expensive its specs are, is a phenomenal sale. Normally, the best gaming laptops in the high-end market tend to be far pricier than most other types, making this an especially great early Black Friday laptop deal.

Gaming laptops are surprisingly versatile thanks to their powerful GPUs and CPUs, making them excellent for productivity work or entertainment machines. You can even connect them to Netflix or any of the other best streaming services.

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Asus TUF Dash 15: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 – This laptop rocks an Intel Core i7 12650H, GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. This means it'll play pretty much any high-end game in your PC library at high or max settings. And with a discount of $500, this becomes one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals around.

Asus laptops are well known for their excellent build quality and performance, thanks to their high-end specs. And this particular model is especially outstanding, earning four and a half stars in our Asus TUF Dash 15 review. Normally, this high-quality laptop would be sold at the premium price of $1,500, but with $500 off you're getting a steal of a Black Friday deal.

The Asus TUF Dash 15 has a full HD screen with a brightness of 250 nits (a pretty high stat) and a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is comparable to most gaming monitors. It also comes with an Intel Core i7 12650H CPU, a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. In other words, this laptop will play any high-performance game on high or max settings, like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Spider-Man, or literally anything in your library of the best PC games.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally amazing gaming laptop with great specs, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday TV deals really get going in the run-up to Black Friday.

