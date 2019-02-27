The best Samsung Galaxy S10e deals and plans to pre-order in the US

Samsung has officially launched its line of Galaxy S10 phones, and among them is a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10e that seeks to fill the gap fpr shoppers seeking a budget device from a top name. The official release date is March 8, but we've gone ahead and listed all of the pre-order deals for the cheapest of Samsung's new phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals have a starting price of $749.99 - that's $150 less than the Galaxy S10 and $250 less than the S10 Plus. So why does the S10e have a lower price tag? The Galaxy S10e stands for "essential" because it has all the basic features of its bigger brothers just with a smaller screen size. It features a 5.8-inch display, yet still packs in 6GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB storage. From there the S10e also boasts a powerful double-lens camera on the back and 3,100mAh battery that claims to last all day - fantastic for such an affordable smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is available from all the major carriers such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. All of the carriers are offering different discounts and promotions with a pre-order purchase, so we've listed all the deals below in detail so you can decide which is best for you. Plus, Samsung is offering up to $550 back if you buy your S10e through them and trade in your old phone.

We've listed all of the buying options below, whether you want to pre-order the Galaxy S10e from a mobile carrier on a contract or purchase it unlocked from a retailer, we've listed the best deals and contracts that are currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S10e pre-order deals from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at Verizon |Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+, get S10e free

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S10e with the purchase of an S10 or S10+. If you buy two S10 devices and add a new smartphone line to one of these phones, you'll receive a $740 credit to your account over 24 months. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at T-Mobile | Save up to $390 on the S10 with a trade-in

Purchase a Galaxy S10e and save up to $390 when you add a qualifying line or when you trade in an eligible device. You can trade in a device and add a new line of service, and you will receive the value of your device upfront as a one-time trade-in credit and get up to $390 back.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e for $749.99 at Sprint | Get a free S10e with a S10e purchase

Receive a free S10E with your S10e purchase with an 18-month lease and at least one new and one upgraded line in your plan. You can also return your S10e and upgrade any time after 12 lease payments to the latest Galaxy.View Deal

Learn more about the S10e with our hands on Samsung Galaxy S10e review or see how they compare to some of the other best SIM-free phones on the market today. If you're interested in the S10, you can shop for the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals to pre-order today.