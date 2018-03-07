The best Moto G5 deals and prices in March 2018

It’s good times over at Motorola at the moment, with the brand on something of a comeback trail thanks to offering some brilliant low-cost handsets. Since being taken over by Lenovo, the cheap devices have been steadily getting better and better, while still keeping the cost low.

The Moto G5 is one of our best cheap phones on the market at the moment thanks to the combination of a new metal body, a great fingerprint sensor and decent specs for the price. The clear HD display is combined with a decent camera (that even includes a pro mode to really tweak the quality of your snaps) and the battery is more than good enough for the average user. Once again we’ve got a phone that bargain Android hunters will be looking for - and there are some brilliant Moto G5 deals to be had.

Packing Android 7 is still a rarity at this cheaper end of the market, so if you’re after a cost-effective Android phone TechRadar will help you source the best deal possible. Our price comparison tool sucks in deals from multiple top retailers so you’ll see loads of great prices...no matter if you need a contract deal or just the handset to team up with a bargain SIM only deal .

SIM free Moto G5 prices

The Moto G5 is one of the very best budget handsets around, especially in the SIM free department. It can be found for less than £150 from reputable dealers, which is a lot cheaper than competitors like the Nokia 6.

If you went for one of those deals and paired the phone with a cut-price SIM only deal, then you could be looking at a very low cost handset to operate monthly…and one that you really wouldn’t hate either.

Moto G5 review in brief

A brilliant and cheap handset bearing the Moto name

Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 13MP | Weight: 145g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3800mAh

Part-metal body

Bright Full HD display

Slick fingerprint scanner

Not the snappiest chipset

The Moto G5 from Levovo is a phone that easily outperforms its price tag - with a decent 5-inch Full HD display, it’s dubbed ‘premium for all’... and that’s a fair claim.

It’s easily the best-looking Moto we’ve seen for a while, and combined with a capable camera, acceptable battery life and decent build, if you’re on the hunt for a bargain Android win then it’s hard to look much further than this handset.

On top of that it runs Android 7 in a crisp, easy-to-use form - so a good build and capable interface combine to make a well-formed device.

Read TechRadar’s full Moto G5 review