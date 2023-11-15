Sage Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does Sage charge for delivery? Sage offers free delivery on all orders over £10. If your order is under £10, delivery will cost £2.50. Delivery typically takes between 3-4 days.

How do I track my Sage order? Once you place your order with Sage, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, log into your Sage account to check on your order status.

What is the Sage returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. To start a return, contact Sage customer service.

Can I cancel my Sage order? Sage offers ‘Right of Withdrawal’ where you can cancel your order within 14 days of receiving it. Contact Sage customer support for any cancellation and refund details.

Does Sage offer warranties? Sage offers a two-year guarantee on all its products. You’ll need to register your product on the Sage website to guarantee and protect your product. If you buy a Sage product from a third-party retailer, visit the Sage website to see if you can claim the Sage guarantee.

How do I contact Sage? To get in touch with the Sage customer service team, call them on 0808 1781 650 or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: One of the best ways to save on your Sage orders is to shop during the sales. The latest deals and sales from Sage can be found on the homepage or when you click the ‘Shop’ section and the drop down will reveal which products are on offer. And don’t forget to have a look at Sage products on other retailer websites like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis to find cheap deals.

Earn up to £200 cashback: Sage offers up to £200 cashback on its coffee machines. All you have to do is buy a Sage coffee maker, register your details, upload your receipt within 30 days of purchasing, and activate your promo code to start earning cashback. Once you activate this code, you can earn £50 cashback on every 20 bags purchased with a main total of £200.

Sign up for Sage emails: Stay up-to-date with Sage by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Sage emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, product releases, exclusive offers and much more directly to your inbox.