Robert Dyas Discount Codes for November 2023

By James Pickard
published

With these 8 Robert Dyas discount codes you can save even more money at the retailer.

Robert Dyas: Gain free shipping on orders over £40 by adding this promo code
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 16 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Robert Dyas: Gain 5% off student discount code
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
T&Cs apply Maximum basket value £500
Robert Dyas: Grab heated airers for £13
Ends: Fri 17 Nov 2023
Exclusions may apply
Robert Dyas Black Friday sale: Up to 50% off household electricals
Ends: Tue 21 Nov 2023
Exclusions may apply
Robert Dyas: Score 5% off with Key worker discount
Ends: Tue 6 Feb 2024
Robert Dyas: Free click collect on all orders
Ends: Wed 28 Feb 2024
Robert Dyas: Purchase kettles now only £12.99
Ends: Thu 29 Feb 2024
Robert Dyas Black Friday sale: up to 65% off air fryers
Ends: Mon 27 Nov 2023
Exclusions may apply
FAQs

Does Robert Dyas have a Black Friday Sale?

The Robert Dyas Black Friday Sale is here with 1000s of deals across a variety of products. We'll be keeping an eye out for more Robert Dyas Black Friday savings as they become available, so stay tuned.  

How much does shipping cost from Robert Dyas?

Robert Dyas offers free standard delivery on orders over £40. If your order is under £40, delivery will cost £4.95. Robert Dyas also offers a free click and collect service, and you can find options for next day, named working day and Saturday delivery for an extra fee.

How do I track my Robert Dyas order?

When you order from Robert Dyas, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking information. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can log into your Robert Dyas account to check your order status. You can also click ‘Track Your Order’ on the Robert Dyas website.

What is the Robert Dyas returns policy?

If you’re not satisfied with your order, you can return it for a refund or an exchange within 14 days of receiving your items. To start a return, get in touch with Robert Dyas customer service to sort out your return or fill out a returns form on the website.

Can I cancel my Robert Dyas order?

If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so within 14 days of purchasing your goods. If you cancel within this time frame, you’ll get a full refund.

Does Robert Dyas offer warranties?

As of writing, Robert Dyas doesn’t offer any warranties or guarantees. Depending on the brand you’ve bought from, they will typically provide a warranty to protect your products instead.

How do I contact Robert Dyas?

To get in touch with the Robert Dyas customer service team, call them on 0333 103 6677 or you can fill out a form or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: Looking to save money on your Robert Dyas orders? Then you should shop the sales. On the Robert Dyas homepage, you can find the latest offers up for grabs, or you can visit the Clearance section to take more money off your purchases. Robert Dyas offers sales all year round, especially during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Summer and Easter.

Try out Switch & Save: To help you save more money on your orders, use Switch & Save. For key categories, Robert Dyas has Switch & Save where you can swap to a different product and save up to 50% off. For example, if you switch from an oven to an air fryer, you can get 50% off a new air fryer.

Sign up to the Robert Dyas newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Robert Dyas by signing up to the newsletter. When you subscribe to emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, offers, events and exclusive deals.

Follow Robert Dyas on social media: For even more news and updates, follow Robert Dyas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Use the Robert Dyas Student Discount: Robert Dyas offers a student discount for eligible students. If you shop online, you’ll get 5% off your online purchases, and you’ll receive 10% off in store. Just make sure to bring your student card with you. 

How to use Robert Dyas discount codes

1) Do your shopping at Robert Dyas, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout page.

2) At the checkout, you’ll see a dropdown on the right side of the page that says ‘Add a Promotional Code’. This should be underneath your order summary.

3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.

Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas is a UK hardware retailer. Founded in 1872, Robert Dyas originally started as an ironmongery store before expanding into housewares. Since 2012, Robert Dyas has been owned by Dragon’s Den entrepreneur, Theo Paphitis. Available online and in multiple stores across the UK, Robert Dyas specialises in a range of homeware products, including kitchen appliances, consumer electronics, DIY tools, furniture and much more. At Robert Dyas, shoppers can find a variety of popular brands, including Bosch, Char-Broil, George Foreman, Hoover, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Ninja and Panasonic. In addition to its products, Robert Dyas also offers key cutting services for cars and houses, and electricals and battery recycling. Anything you need to decorate and complete your home, Robert Dyas has it.

Similar Categories

