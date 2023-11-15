Robert Dyas Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Robert Dyas have a Black Friday Sale? The Robert Dyas Black Friday Sale is here with 1000s of deals across a variety of products. We'll be keeping an eye out for more Robert Dyas Black Friday savings as they become available, so stay tuned.

How much does shipping cost from Robert Dyas? Robert Dyas offers free standard delivery on orders over £40. If your order is under £40, delivery will cost £4.95. Robert Dyas also offers a free click and collect service, and you can find options for next day, named working day and Saturday delivery for an extra fee.

How do I track my Robert Dyas order? When you order from Robert Dyas, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking information. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can log into your Robert Dyas account to check your order status. You can also click ‘Track Your Order’ on the Robert Dyas website.

What is the Robert Dyas returns policy? If you’re not satisfied with your order, you can return it for a refund or an exchange within 14 days of receiving your items. To start a return, get in touch with Robert Dyas customer service to sort out your return or fill out a returns form on the website.

Can I cancel my Robert Dyas order? If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so within 14 days of purchasing your goods. If you cancel within this time frame, you’ll get a full refund.

Does Robert Dyas offer warranties? As of writing, Robert Dyas doesn’t offer any warranties or guarantees. Depending on the brand you’ve bought from, they will typically provide a warranty to protect your products instead.

How do I contact Robert Dyas? To get in touch with the Robert Dyas customer service team, call them on 0333 103 6677 or you can fill out a form or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: Looking to save money on your Robert Dyas orders? Then you should shop the sales. On the Robert Dyas homepage, you can find the latest offers up for grabs, or you can visit the Clearance section to take more money off your purchases. Robert Dyas offers sales all year round, especially during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Summer and Easter.

Try out Switch & Save: To help you save more money on your orders, use Switch & Save. For key categories, Robert Dyas has Switch & Save where you can swap to a different product and save up to 50% off. For example, if you switch from an oven to an air fryer, you can get 50% off a new air fryer.

Sign up to the Robert Dyas newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Robert Dyas by signing up to the newsletter. When you subscribe to emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, offers, events and exclusive deals.

Follow Robert Dyas on social media: For even more news and updates, follow Robert Dyas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Use the Robert Dyas Student Discount: Robert Dyas offers a student discount for eligible students. If you shop online, you’ll get 5% off your online purchases, and you’ll receive 10% off in store. Just make sure to bring your student card with you.