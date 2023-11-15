LG Discount Codes for November 2023
We’ve got the latest 14 LG discount codes so you can save money on your next purchase, whether it's a new TV or appliance for your kitchen.
FAQs
How much does delivery cost?
LG Electronics offers free delivery on all its orders. Courier deliveries are dealt with by Panther Logistics while parcels are delivered by Parcelforce. Installation and disposal services are available for home appliance products.
What is the LG member scheme?
LG heavily promotes its LG member scheme. By signing up for free, you get a lot of benefits. These include 5% off your first purchase, free delivery, and 2% off all future purchases. Certain products have 15% off when you buy two of them or 20% off when buying three. There's also free installation on select products.
What does LG stand for?
LG stands for Lucky Goldstar as LG Electronics is a combination of companies previously known as Lucky and GoldStar. It's been rebranded somewhat with TVs declaring "Life's good" upon switching them off.
What warranty does LG offer?
As standard, LG has a two year standard warranty on all its products. For select items, that extends to five years. That applies for products including washing machines, tumble dryers, and other home appliances. It's important to check what products are eligible and if the item you're buying isn't listed, assume the warranty period is two years.
Does LG have a student discount?
Yes, LG has a 5% student discount providing you can verify your status as a student via StudentBeans or UNiDAYS. In certain cases, you can save up to 30% on select products. Those products change throughout the year so it's worth checking back.
Hints and Tips
Sign up to be an LG member: There's nothing to lose when signing up to be a LG member but a lot to be gained. On your first order, you'll save 5% with 2% off all future orders. Also, there's the member select shop where you save 15% on any two products or 20% on any three products. Free delivery comes as standard along with free installation with appliances other than built-in dishwashers. There are also free returns and disposal.
Check what deals are available: LG often launches special offers that can last a considerable length of time. This could be something like saving 50% off an LG soundbar when buying a TV or saving money on a gaming monitor or fridge freezer. It's worth seeing what's out there.
Take advantage of free Apple TV+: If you're buying an LG TV, you can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. Simply open the Apple TV app on your LG TV and you're instantly eligible if you're a new subscriber to Apple TV+.
Buy bundle deals as an LG member: One of the best things about being an LG member is that you can buy bundle deals such as multiple appliances for your kitchen at a discount. By kitting out your home en masse, you save at least 15% off by buying individually which is useful if you've just moved into a new home. The bundles also apply to home theater setups, as well as home office equipment and gaming hardware.
Check for LG sales events: LG Electronics often hosts major sales such as for heading back to school, Christmas, Black Friday, and other big events throughout the year. If you're looking to buy and it's getting near to mostly any kind of significant calendar event, it's worth holding on and seeing what sale LG may have.
Sign up for the LG newsletter: Signing up for the LG newsletter means you get insight into new products that are coming out and a heads up of when a sale is about to begin. Occasionally, you'll receive exclusive promotions too so it could work out quite profitable.
How to use LG discount codes
1) Find the LG coupon code you want to use from the list above, then copy it to your PC's clipboard.
2) Go the LG website and find the item you wish to buy, then click "Buy Now" to add it to your shopping cart.
3) Click "Checkout" to move on with the purchasing process or opt to "Add to Basket" if you plan on buying other items.
4) Click on a delivery date when prompted to then click "Checkout" again.
5) On the checkout page, enter your email address then click "Register promo code". On the new box, paste the promotion code then click "Apply".
6) Click "Next" to move on with the purchase and enter your payment details to complete your purchase.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
About LG
LG Electronics was founded in 1947 by Kuo In-hwoi and originally known as Lak Hui Chemical Industrial Corp. The first South Korean company to enter the plastics industry, it's steadily expanded its reach. It produced South Korea's first radio under the name of GoldStar and then over the years became better known as Lucky-Goldstar before becoming LG. It is now best known for its TVs with the best OLED TVs market heavily dominated by the firm. The TV's operating system -- webOS -- is also considered to be one of the more popular among consumers. In the past, LG also manufactured mobile phones and smartwatches but its focus is now on TVs and home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and other household devices.
