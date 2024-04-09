Laptop Outlet Discount Codes for April 2024

FAQs

How do I Contact Laptop Outlet? You can call their customer service team on 020 8550 8535 or you can head to the contact page on their website for alternative contact methods such as email and live chat.

Does the Laptop Outlet have Free Shipping? Yes, all UK mainland orders come with free shipping. Delivery will take between 3-5 working days from the date of your purchase.

What is Laptop Outlet Returns Policy? Laptop Outlet operates a standard 30-day returns policy. Please note that Laptop Outlet does not cover the costs of returns and returned items must be returned with original packaging to be eligible for a refund.

Do Laptop Outlet offer student discounts? Yes! Laptop Outlet offers a 15% student discount upon verifying your student status with Student Beans.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter: A great way to stay updated on the latest sales and promotions is by signing up for the Laptop Outlet newsletter. Signing up is quick and easy, simply input your email address when prompted, and you may even receive an exclusive discount for signing up.

Shop Refurbished: If you’re looking to save a bit more on your next tech purchase then shopping the refurbished category is worth considering. Laptop Outlet operates a ‘grade’ system for their refurbished items so you can gauge the condition of an item before its purchased. They also offer open box items which are practically brand new at a discounted price.

Social Media: If you don't want to give out your email following Laptop Outlet on social media is a great alternative if you still want to stay in the know on the latest deals and promotions.

Deals: Laptop Outlet has a deals section where you’ll find the deals of the week as well as any ongoing seasonal promotions. Laptop Outlet has seasonal sales during all the popular sale holidays including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and Easter.

How to Use Laptop Outlet Discount Codes 1. Click the green Get Code button and copy the code 2. Double-check the offer and any terms here first. 3. Go to the brand's website which has opened for you in either another tab or window, or just click the website link. 4. Shop! Add stuff to your basket and head to the checkout. 5. Paste the code in the box and apply before you pay.



How we source voucher codes

At TechRadar, we have a number of tools at our disposal to help us find the latest voucher codes. Our Vouchers team uses connections with big name brands, our affiliate networks, and the world wide web to source the latest & best codes for our pages. Each page is updated multiple times a week with sales info, exclusive codes negotiated by our Commercial team, and a number of ways to save on your next online order.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on TechRadar is tested before it’s added to our pages by our Vouchers team. We include a range of offers including student discounts, sale prices, free shipping, & more across a number of categories of products & services. Each code is checked to ensure it is accepted at the checkout, and you won’t find any one-time use or user-specific codes.

The expiry date and any terms & conditions of each code are also displayed on the page, next to or below the ‘Get Code’ button, for added clarity. Click the text that reads ‘Terms & Conditions’ to expand the corresponding area, where you can read more about any requirements your order will need to meet in order for your chosen coupon to be accepted.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We take the utmost care to verify every code before it’s uploaded, and include as much relevant information as we can find to make using our codes as straightforward as possible. However, sometimes codes expire or are amended before we’re able to refresh our pages, and codes may not work as intended.

Should you experience any issues, it’s always best to start by checking the terms & conditions on the page. Click “View terms and conditions” and the code area will expand. You’ll see all applicable criteria listed in this area. For example, you may not meet a required minimum spend (i.e. spend £20 or more); you may not have enough times in your basket (e.g. you have only selected 2 products when trying to redeem a 3 for 2 multibuy offer), or your chosen offer may only apply to a certain type of product (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If issues persist once you’ve checked that you’ve met any necessary requirements, you can get in touch with our support team by emailing coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Please provide as much detail about your issue as possible - including which code you used and where you found it - and we’ll be in touch to provide support as soon as we can.

How we make money

All the money TechRadar makes through its voucher pages is earned through a commission-based model. We have deals in place with every retailer that has a voucher page on our site, and every time someone makes a purchase using one of our codes, we earn a percentage of the total basket value back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can offer all of our codes & discounts completely free of charge. You’ll never be asked to pay a fee to redeem an offer on our site - all you’ll pay is the discounted price of the products or services you’ve chosen to buy.

If you want to find out more about TechRadar’s voucher pages, you can visit our dedicated page on How We Source Voucher Codes and How to Use Them for more information.