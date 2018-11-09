Newegg Black Friday 2018 ad preview: deals on 4K TVs, headphones, gaming PCs and more

Black Friday is just around the corner and Newegg has just released a sneak peek of their hottest tech deals.



Newegg's Black Friday deals will go live on Monday the 19th, kicking off a week's worth of discounts on gaming laptops, smart home devices, monitors and more.



Newegg has no retail stores so all deals are online and that means no dealing with crazy Black Friday lines. Here are some of the best deals we've found so far.

KEF Porsche Design Noise Cancelling Headphones - $99.99 (was $349.99)

If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noice cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours. View Deal