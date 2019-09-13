The best cheap gaming laptop deals from under £1000 in September 2019

We're on the lookout for the finest gaming laptop deals under £1000 throughout the year. Way under £1000 today actually as we have so many more options to choose from. Setting yourself a limit of £1000 or less is a sensible plan for a decent gaming laptop and we want to save you as much money on that budget as possible. We have a dedicated guide for options under $1000 if you're in the US too.

While building your own rig is the purists' way of getting the biggest bang for your buck, many of us prefer the potable nature of a gaming laptop. Not to mention not having to worry about having to build the thing.

We're here to find you a wide selection of gaming laptop deals on multiple models. We've included options as far below £1000 as we dare to go while still being able to run games at decent settings. At the other end of the scale, we'll push right up against that £1000 limit to bring you some top-notch spec on a budget that aims to keep things civilised. And if we see a fantastic price on a powerful gaming laptop that's over the £1000 mark we'll let you know too, just in-case you want to splurge a bit more.

Directly below, we've picked out our hottest gaming laptop deals of the week. Keep reading and you'll see our selection of laptops regularly priced under £1000 with prices compared at a wider range of retailers, often with various spec of models to choose from. If you're just after something basic for work instead, then head on over to our cheap laptop deals guide.

The best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week

Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop | £649 £584 at AO.com

Save an extra 10% today with voucher code AMD10. The Asus TUF series of gaming laptops are a solid choice when shopping on a budget and this is one of the best offers we've seen in a while. It comes with a 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen processor and a GTX 1650 graphics card.View Deal

More cheap gaming laptops under £1000

Medion Erazer P6681 gaming laptop | £459.99 at Argos' eBay

With 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and GTX 1050 graphics, this packs a decent punch for the money. That being said, we'd be tempted to spend a bit more to get a quad-core processor instead of dual-core and the build quality and chunky bezels on these cheaper Medion models give it a bit of a cheap feel too.

Medion Erazer P7651 gaming laptop | £799 £599.99 at ebuyer

Medion is a solid shout for anyone looking for cheap gaming laptops on a budget. You're getting a large 17.3-inch Full HD display on this beast that's bigger than most at this price. On the inside you'll find an 8th-gen i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a GTX 1050 graphics card.



Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 AMD RX 560X | £649 £599 at Currys

This version of the Acer Nitro 5 features AMD hardware, so you get a Ryzen 5 2500U processor and an AMD Radeon RX 560X 4GB graphics card, along with a 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. This is a great price for a solid performer.

Asus TUF FX505 | £749 £649 at Amazon

Save £100 today. If the discount didn't catch your eye, those slim bezels around the Full HD 15.6-inch 120Hz screen probably did. There's more spec worth shouting about too with an AMD Ryzen quad core processor, 8GB of RAM and a sweet pairing of 128GB SSD and a 1TB SSHD. As for dedicated graphics, you can enjoy the RX560 card.

Asus FX705DT 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £899.99 £699.99 at Very

Very has knocked £200 off this extremely capable gaming laptop. It has a large 17.3-inch HD screen with a thin bezel and the spec impresses too. There's a 512GB SSD, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and and AMD Ryzen 5 processor. Fantastic value overall for such a low price today.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | £1099.99 £849.99 at Amazon

How does gaming laptop deal under £1000 sound with a triple threat of 512GB SSD, GTX 1060 graphics and an 8th-gen i5 processor? Pretty good right? Better get a move on if you want to save £250 today.

Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop | £1199 £899.99 at Amazon

If you can afford a bit more you can treat yourself to a GTX 1660Ti graphics card instead. This Asus gaming laptop also comes equipped with Ryzen R7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1449 £1299 at Currys

Going past the £1000 barrier opens up all sorts of possibilities. This Dell G7 gaming laptop deal packs a dominating RTX 2060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a double storage pairing of 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD. You also get a 9th-gen i7 processor to really smash the requirements of the most demanding games.

The best cheap gaming laptops of 2019

Dell G3 15

Excellent value for money

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – GTX 1060 (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) | Storage: 128/256GB SSD

Fantastic performance for the money

Most models come with a 256GB SSD.

Build is a tad flimsy

The Dell G3 15 line of gaming laptops is one of our favourite options and numerous configurations are often available for well under £1000. While initially coming with a 1TB hard drive, we're generally seeing them come with a 256GB SSD instead nowadays for superior performance. Naturally, you can get a mix of both for more money at some retailers. With a GTX 1050 graphics card on-board as standard, this will have no problem running most modern games at relatively high settings too.

Acer Nitro 5

A decent pick for new gaming laptop buyers on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation); AMD Ryzen 5 2500U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5); AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) | Storage: 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD (5400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Adjust fans for your needs

Decent battery life

No SSD on cheapest models

As one of the cheapest gaming laptops that will still run games at decent settings, the Acer Nitro 5 is well worth a look if you're wanting to get into PC gaming and play modern games too (just don't expect to be running Battlefield V on ultra settings ok?). The design is a bit plasticy and there's no SSD on the cheapest models, but given the low price and the power of the internal spec inside we're more than willing to look past that to get our gaming fix on the go.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The best you can get for under a grand?

CPU: Intel i7 (7th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

Solid graphics performance

Extensive RAM options

Really pushes that budget

Dell's Inspiron laptops have always had wide-ranging appeal and these versions are specifically reworked for gamers. We're taking you right to the limit of the £1000 budget here, but it's always worth keeping an eye out on our price comparison below, as we often see a retailer go rogue and knock a few hundred quid off the price around sales season. If you can afford the price, you'll find some of the best performance you can get for a gaming laptop under £1000. The 16GB of RAM drives up the price as does the SSD/HDD combo and GTX 1050 Ti graphics card as standard.

More gaming laptop deals under £1000

Where to find the best gaming laptop deals in the UK:

Nothing taking your fancy in our pick of the best gaming laptop deals under £1000? There are of course more to choose from if you had something a bit more specific in mind. Or maybe you're tempted to see what you can get by stretching that budget past £1000? Well, we've rounded up a list of reliable retailers below who regularly have decent gaming laptop deals on sale.