Netgear Orbi gets £200 Black Friday price cut

The Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi router system is a brilliant setup for expanding fast Wi-Fi throughout your home, and now Amazon has cut up to £200 off various models for Black Friday.

The biggest saving is for a two pack of the Orbi RBK50, which knocks the price down from £399 to £199.99, making it one of the most affordable ways to get this system.

It comes with a router and a satellite which can be positioned in your home to offer up to 4000 square feet of coverage. A user-friendly app lets you set up these devices with ease, and they also feature Alexa compatibility for voice control.

This is an absolutely brilliant deal, but it only lasts until midnight tonight (November 23), so don't leave it too late to take advantage of this deal.

Netgear Orbi RBK50 Mesh Wi-Fi two pack £399 £199.99 at Amazon

The Netgear Orbi system is one of our favourite Mesh Wi-Fi routers, offering complete coverage over your home thanks to its two powerful units. This ideal knocks £200 off the already-reduced price, making this the cheapest way to get Orbi for your home. A brilliant deal for a brilliant router. This deal ends midnight November 23. View Deal

Netgear Orbi RBK53 Mesh Wi-Fi three pack £469.99 £299.99 at Amazon

If you've got a larger house then this three pack of Orbi router and satellites will be for you, able to cover up to 6000 square feet (around five bedrooms over three floors). The price is higher for the extra unit, but Amazon has cut the price by a huge £170. This deal ends midnight November 23. View Deal