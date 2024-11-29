95 best Black Friday deals I'd recommend from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and more
I've rounded up the best deals from this year's Black Friday sales
1. Laptops
2. TVs
3. Apple
4. Gaming
5. Appliances
6. Amazon devices
7. Headphones
8. Other tech
9. Health & Beauty
The big day is here and 2024's Black Friday deals are now widely available. Looking for a bargain? You're in the right place as I've rounded up all of this year's best Black Friday deals into one neat little package right here on this page, including promotions from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and many other of the UK's top retailers.
As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over five years now so I know exactly where to look – and what to avoid. This year's seen a massive influx of early sales over the past few weeks but I'm pleased to note that you haven't missed too much. The deals are still coming thick and fast and I'm constantly adding to my list as I find more hidden gold.
As an overview, this year's best Black Friday deals encompass everything from cheap air fryers to massive big-screen TVs. There are thousands of discounts available today but I've focused on record-low prices on products that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar. In short, every deal on this page is the 'real deal' so to speak so I recommend them without hesitation! Note that I'll be updating this page throughout the next few hours (and days), so don't forget to bookmark and check-in regularly.
Today's best Black Friday sales
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, TVs and gifts
- B&Q: up to 20% off tools and home
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on home and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- HP: up to £550 off laptops
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Mobiles: SIM-only deals from £5p/m
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Smarty: 80GB SIM for £10p/m
- Sonos: up to 20% off
- Superdrug: gifts and haircare from £17.99
- Three: up to £635 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Toolstation: tools and smart home deals
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
- Vodafone iPhone 16 six months half price
Black Friday Deals 2024 - My Top Picks
This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is £30 off at Argos. This is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.
This excellent manual unit earned a place in our roundup of the best espresso machines thanks to its compact design, and ability to take either coffee grounds or pods. Unlike most budget espresso machines, it also has a steam wand for milk frothing. It was reduced to £179 earlier in the week, but has now received a second price cut.
The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,199 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need a versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.
The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. If you or the person you're buying for is a Fortnite fan then you can also get this PS5 and Fortnite Starter Pack Bundle for an extra £10 that comes with some in-game items and V-Bucks.
Here's a return to the record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.
The newest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for the first time ever as part of the Black Friday sale at Amazon. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £45 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.
This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.
With £300 cashback from Sony plus a £400 price cut, the A7 IV drops to £1,699 at Jessops, which is much lower than the current sale price at Amazon which stands at £1,929 – last year's best price was £2,099 and this current Jessops deal is the lowest-ever price for the A7 IV. Not bad for a camera that we rated as the best mirrorless camera for most people until it was recently dethroned by the new Nikon Z6 III. Sony's A7 IV might not pack the same video performance as the Z6 III, but it has a higher-resolution 33MP full-frame sensor plus excellent autofocus. It's due an update, but there's no word of one yet, and so the A7 IV remains the latest in the line of Sony's popular all-rounder mirrorless camera. Arguably an even better deal is the A7 IV with superb FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens for £2,299 also at Jessops – that's £900 off.
Surfshark: 86% off + 4 months extra on Surfshark One
Ridiculous speeds, worldwide servers, and a suite of other security tools at your fingertips. A Surfshark One plan gives you everything you need to keep all of your devices protected online. Plus, it's only $2.49 per month over Black Friday with 4 months extra included.
Black Friday deals - Laptops
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
Argos has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch screen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a decent 8-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. On top of that, you get a bundle of handy software included. There's a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, which contains Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. Plus a one-year McAfee LiveSafe subscription for all your antivirus and VPN needs.
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel i5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £400 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel i9
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Black Friday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.
Display - 13-inch OLED
CPU - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the new Surface Pro models and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. For most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come, but you may want to bump the storage up to 512GB for some extra future-proofing.
Black Friday deals - Televisions
If you're looking for a small and cheap TV in this year's Black Friday sale then you likely won't find much better than this 40-inch Hisense A4N for £159. With support for full HD resolution and access to all the popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney Plus, it has all you need for your general everyday TV viewing, or if you want a second screen in the kitchen or bedroom.
This is a great price for a reasonable 50-inch TV from Toshiba. While it won't blow you away in terms of image quality and performance, it's up to the job as your everyday TV for watching shows and movies. Plus, it has easy access to all the popular streaming apps and the new Freely streaming service that lets you watch live BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 content through Wi-Fi rather than an aerial.
If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Amazon. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.
Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, the Samsung Q60D, delivers contrast-rich and bright, colourful picture quality thanks to its combination of QLED panel and 'Dual LED' tech. It also comes in a sleek, light and trim frame that's rare on sets at this price. It also has a great range of smart features including Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface and SmartThings platform. This deal takes the 50-inch model to a record-low of under £450 – a great offer for a QLED TV in a 55-inch size.
We rated the Samsung Q80D as the best mid-range TV you can buy currently and the Currys Black Friday sale has superb discounts across the whole range of available sizes. The Q80D offers premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price, including a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.
The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £800 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!
The Hisense U7N is one of the best value TVs of 2024, delivering excellent picture quality with rich contrast and vivid colors, a good suite of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming and doing it all for an affordable price. This deal takes the 65-inch model down to £899 - a steal for a 65-inch set of this quality and easily the lowest price we've seen. Hurry though, it's a limited time deal!
The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,199 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need a versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.
The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price.
Delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold and natural colors, and rich contrast, the Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but it's the Bravia 8's built-in sound that impresses most. Immersive, expansive, and accurate, not many rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £500 discount should not be taken lightly, dropping the Bravia 8 65-inch below £2,000 for the first time.
Black Friday Deals - Soundbars
Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a £20 discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this deal.
This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this Currys deal now.
This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is a few years old but this discount drops it back to a record-low price. For the money, you get a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses.
This LG soundbar system is now down to its lowest-ever price – and it's a huge £200 cheaper than last year. Of course, it's another year older now, but it's still a strong offer for a 5.1.3-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. We've tested a more basic model in our LG S80QY review, which praised its impeccable dialogue clarity. And with this S80QR model, you get the same performance but with a full surround experience. It also supports HDMI passthrough of VRR for gaming on the latest consoles.
This is the biggest discount I've ever seen on the excellent Sonos Arc – and it's by some margin. This is a sensational five-star soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review, with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At over £150 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.
Samsung's top soundbar system is back to nearly its lowest-ever price in this Amazon pre-Black Friday deal. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming. Amazon's stock on the HW-Q990D is currently limited, so this is one deal worth jumping on in advance of Black Friday.
Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.
Black Friday deals - Apple
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.
This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.
The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price for Black Friday. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.