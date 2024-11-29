95 best Black Friday deals I'd recommend from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and more

The big day is here and 2024's Black Friday deals are now widely available. Looking for a bargain? You're in the right place as I've rounded up all of this year's best Black Friday deals into one neat little package right here on this page, including promotions from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and many other of the UK's top retailers.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over five years now so I know exactly where to look – and what to avoid. This year's seen a massive influx of early sales over the past few weeks but I'm pleased to note that you haven't missed too much. The deals are still coming thick and fast and I'm constantly adding to my list as I find more hidden gold.

As an overview, this year's best Black Friday deals encompass everything from cheap air fryers to massive big-screen TVs. There are thousands of discounts available today but I've focused on record-low prices on products that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar. In short, every deal on this page is the 'real deal' so to speak so I recommend them without hesitation! Note that I'll be updating this page throughout the next few hours (and days), so don't forget to bookmark and check-in regularly.

Today's best Black Friday sales

Black Friday Deals 2024 - My Top Picks

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

De'Longhi Dedica Style: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon This excellent manual unit earned a place in our roundup of the best espresso machines thanks to its compact design, and ability to take either coffee grounds or pods. Unlike most budget espresso machines, it also has a steam wand for milk frothing. It was reduced to £179 earlier in the week, but has now received a second price cut.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,199 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need a versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Here's a return to the record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The newest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for the first time ever as part of the Black Friday sale at Amazon. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £45 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Surfshark: 86% off + 4 months extra on Surfshark One

Ridiculous speeds, worldwide servers, and a suite of other security tools at your fingertips. A Surfshark One plan gives you everything you need to keep all of your devices protected online. Plus, it's only $2.49 per month over Black Friday with 4 months extra included.



Black Friday deals - Laptops

Acer 514 Chromebook Plus: was £349 now £249 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £329 now £299 at Argos Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Argos has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch screen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a decent 8-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. On top of that, you get a bundle of handy software included. There's a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, which contains Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. Plus a one-year McAfee LiveSafe subscription for all your antivirus and VPN needs.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £599 now £399 at Currys Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel i5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £400 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £749 now £499 at very.co.uk Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel i9

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Black Friday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £999 at Amazon Display - 13-inch OLED

CPU - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the new Surface Pro models and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. For most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come, but you may want to bump the storage up to 512GB for some extra future-proofing.

Black Friday deals - Televisions

Hisense A4N 40-inch HD TV: was £329 now £159 at Amazon If you're looking for a small and cheap TV in this year's Black Friday sale then you likely won't find much better than this 40-inch Hisense A4N for £159. With support for full HD resolution and access to all the popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney Plus, it has all you need for your general everyday TV viewing, or if you want a second screen in the kitchen or bedroom.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £329 now £249 at Argos This is a great price for a reasonable 50-inch TV from Toshiba. While it won't blow you away in terms of image quality and performance, it's up to the job as your everyday TV for watching shows and movies. Plus, it has easy access to all the popular streaming apps and the new Freely streaming service that lets you watch live BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 content through Wi-Fi rather than an aerial.

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £309 at Amazon If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Amazon. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.

Samsung Q60D 50-inch QLED TV : was £699 now £434.14 at Amazon Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, the Samsung Q60D, delivers contrast-rich and bright, colourful picture quality thanks to its combination of QLED panel and 'Dual LED' tech. It also comes in a sleek, light and trim frame that's rare on sets at this price. It also has a great range of smart features including Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface and SmartThings platform. This deal takes the 50-inch model to a record-low of under £450 – a great offer for a QLED TV in a 55-inch size.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch OLED TV: was £999 now £729 at Currys We rated the Samsung Q80D as the best mid-range TV you can buy currently and the Currys Black Friday sale has superb discounts across the whole range of available sizes. The Q80D offers premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price, including a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £799 at Currys The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £800 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!

Hisense U7N 65-inch mini-LED TV: was £1,599 now £899 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is one of the best value TVs of 2024, delivering excellent picture quality with rich contrast and vivid colors, a good suite of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming and doing it all for an affordable price. This deal takes the 65-inch model down to £899 - a steal for a 65-inch set of this quality and easily the lowest price we've seen. Hurry though, it's a limited time deal!

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,199 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need a versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,499 at John Lewis The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price.

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,499 now £1,999 at Amazon Delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold and natural colors, and rich contrast, the Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but it's the Bravia 8's built-in sound that impresses most. Immersive, expansive, and accurate, not many rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £500 discount should not be taken lightly, dropping the Bravia 8 65-inch below £2,000 for the first time.

Black Friday Deals - Soundbars

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Amazon's budget 2.1-channel soundbar is getting a £20 discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us, and it's now even better with this deal.

Sony HT-S2000: was £399 now £299 at Currys This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this Currys deal now.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £338 at Amazon This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is a few years old but this discount drops it back to a record-low price. For the money, you get a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses.

LG S80QR: was £1,099 now £499 at Currys This LG soundbar system is now down to its lowest-ever price – and it's a huge £200 cheaper than last year. Of course, it's another year older now, but it's still a strong offer for a 5.1.3-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. We've tested a more basic model in our LG S80QY review, which praised its impeccable dialogue clarity. And with this S80QR model, you get the same performance but with a full surround experience. It also supports HDMI passthrough of VRR for gaming on the latest consoles.

Sonos Arc: was £799 now £632.45 at Amazon This is the biggest discount I've ever seen on the excellent Sonos Arc – and it's by some margin. This is a sensational five-star soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review, with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At over £150 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.

Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £999 at very.co.uk Samsung's top soundbar system is back to nearly its lowest-ever price in this Amazon pre-Black Friday deal. The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbar systems we've ever reviewed, delivering 11.1.4 channels across four units. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support for gaming. Amazon's stock on the HW-Q990D is currently limited, so this is one deal worth jumping on in advance of Black Friday.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.

Black Friday deals - Apple

