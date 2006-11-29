Rock wedges Core 2 Duo into new laptop

Intel's Core 2 Duo processor is beginning to seep into smaller notebooks. Rock is one of the first vendors to place the chip inside an ultra-portable model.

Rock is offering Core 2 Duo processors up to the 2.16GHz T7400 in its laptops - only the 2.33GHz T7600 model isn't available.

The Pegasus 335 is predictably based around Intel's Centrino technology. The rather full chassis weighs just over 2kg and features a 13.3-inch WXGA glossy widescreen.

Rock has also extended the abilities of the Instant On media playback. There's now a 'silent mode' for near-noiseless power-up, if you want to play music in a quiet environment.

Rock also cites a battery life of 3.5 hours. Dan Grabham