How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers: live stream every 2021 game online from anywhere

What a difference a year makes. After narrowly missing out on a playoff place last season, the Steelers won the AFC North division in the 2020/21 season and are now in the playoffs. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Pittsburgh Steelers live stream and catch every game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers live stream Everything you need to know to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers online for every game of the 2020/21 NFL season is below, from TV channel details to live streaming options like NFL Game Pass. Best of all, you can take your preferred Steelers coverage with you wherever you are by drafting a rock-solid VPN.

Mike Tomlin's men looked flawless for most of the season, dispatching the Ravens twice and hammering the Bengals and Browns. However, they've look more mortal of late and Cleveland levelled the score last weekend, earning a historic win that put the franchise in the playoffs for the first time since 2002 - to face the Steelers in a decider, of course.

Ben Roethlisberger's return to the team following his injury-hit 2019 season has been nothing short of transformative, even if the big man has been more steady and reliable than spectacular, with the MVP conversation instead revolving around the league's various other QBs, most notably Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

The manner of Pittsburgh's recent defeats has raised some concern, though, with a series of pretty basic fumbles seeing them literally drop the ball - against admittedly tricky opposition, but opposition you'd expect a Super Bowl contender to beat.

It's playoff time now so there's no more room for error - read on as we explain how to watch a Pittsburgh Steelers live stream online for every game that they play in the 2020/21 NFL season.

How to watch a Pittsburgh Steelers live stream from outside your country

You may not be able to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play using your usual cable TV or streaming service subscription due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Use a VPN to get a Steelers live stream abroad

How to watch Steelers: live stream every 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers game online in the US

Steelers fans in the US that don’t want to miss a single game this season will need either a cable package or a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. This season, Fox and NFL network will show Thursday Night Football, NBC will show Sunday Night Football and ESPN will show Monday Night Football. The NFL also has its own streaming service called NFL Game Pass which costs just $99 for the whole season. However, there is a big catch as in the US: the service will only allow you to watch replays of games, and doesn't offer live streams like its international version. For this reason, we recommend getting a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network, instead of signing up for NFL Game Pass. If you’re located outside the US it’s a different story as the International NFL Game Pass doesn’t have these same restrictions but more on that later. Of the many over-the-top streaming options, some will give you nearly all of the channels you need for complete coverage - but to our knowledge, only fuboTV currently offers them all. The best streaming service for Pittsburgh Steelers fans Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is pricier than some of the competition, but still a darn sight cheaper than cable. There's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers blackout games And if blackouts become an issue for whatever reason, remember that having a good VPN on your software roster can help you get around this - just follow the guide above. How to get a free Steelers live stream for select games Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Don’t worry as you’ll still be able to watch a number of football games for free on mobile by downloading the Yahoo Sports app . Yahoo will show every NFL game that is broadcast in your local TV market for free in its app, including Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football - though obviously now we're into the playoffs, this doesn't apply so much.

How to watch a Pittsburgh Steelers live stream in Canada

Canadian Steelers fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game with its great value DAZN packages. It's an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only every NFL game, but also that DAZN's the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer - so that's all kinds of football covered! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Don't forget, you can take your preferred Steelers live stream coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers: live stream every game in the UK

If you’re in the UK, Sky Sports will show more than 100 live games on Sky Sports Main Event and on its new Sky Sports NFL channel. The network will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game, plus a selected early and late kick-off game. The Steelers are often among the teams featured, but for those who don’t want the full commitment of a Sky contract, there are other options - namely a Now TV Sky Sports Pass that will let you watch the network’s NFL coverage and can be cancelled at any time. How to live stream every Steelers game in the UK Die-hard Steelers fans that can’t stand the thought of missing a single game will be happy to know that NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch every game throughout the playoffs. It's currently discounted to just £44.99 for access through July 31. Watch a free Steelers live stream in the UK for select games Free-to-air Channel 5 also shares the rights (together with Sky Sports) to broadcast Monday Night Football live, and you can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service. If the Steelers do happen to go all the way this year, UK fans will also be able to watch a Super Bowl live stream in February 2021 for free as the BBC will show the whole game live on TV and online via BBC iPlayer. Stream Steelers blackout games from anywhere If you're looking to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game - and also help you around any Game Pass streaming blackouts that result from Sky's TV coverage.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers NFL games in Australia

Steelers fans in Australia have several options to watch the NFL this season as Foxtel, 7Mate and Kayo Sports all broadcast live games. The great news is that free-to-air 7Mate is showing all six Wild Card games, and some of them are also available to watch on its streaming service 7Plus. The excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things NFL, but also offers more than 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, football, basketball... the list goes on! It costs either $25 or $35 per month depending on which package you choose but it’s far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single Kayo Sports subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Foxtel is also broadcasting live NFL games via ESPN but you need to add the network’s Sports Package for $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month, making it a hard option to recommend. And don't forget: you can grab a good VPN to ensure you can access your preferred streaming coverage from anywhere in the world, while NFL Game Pass is available in Australia for those who don't want to miss a single Steelers game this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020/21 regular season results and playoff schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020/21 regular season record: 12-4 (1st in AFC North)

Week 1 - Steelers at Giants - won by Steelers 26-16

- Steelers at Giants - won by Steelers 26-16 Week 2 - Steelers vs Broncos - won by Steelers 26-21

- Steelers vs Broncos - won by Steelers 26-21 Week 3 - Steelers vs Texans - won by Steelers 28-21

- Steelers vs Texans - won by Steelers 28-21 Week 4 - Bye Week

- Bye Week Week 5 - Steelers vs Eagles - won by Steelers 38-29

- Steelers vs Eagles - won by Steelers 38-29 Week 6 - Steelers vs Browns - won by Steelers 38-7

- Steelers vs Browns - won by Steelers 38-7 Week 7 - Steelers at Titans - won by Steelers 27-24

- Steelers at Titans - won by Steelers 27-24 Week 8 - Steelers at Ravens - won by Steelers 28-24

- Steelers at Ravens - won by Steelers 28-24 Week 9 - Steelers at Cowboys - won by Steelers 24-19

- Steelers at Cowboys - won by Steelers 24-19 Week 10 - Steelers vs Bengals - won by Steelers 36-10

- Steelers vs Bengals - won by Steelers 36-10 Week 11 - Steelers at Jaguars - won by Steelers 27-3

- Steelers at Jaguars - won by Steelers 27-3 Week 12 - Steelers vs Ravens - won by Steelers 19-14

- Steelers vs Ravens - won by Steelers 19-14 Week 13 - Steelers vs Washington - lost by Steelers 23-17

- Steelers vs Washington - lost by Steelers 23-17 Week 14 - Steelers at Bills - lost by Steelers 26-15

- Steelers at Bills - lost by Steelers 26-15 Week 15 - Steelers at Bengals - lost by Steelers 27-17

- Steelers at Bengals - lost by Steelers 27-17 Week 16 - Steelers vs Colts - won by Steelers 28-24

- Steelers vs Colts - won by Steelers 28-24 Week 17 - Steelers at Browns - lost by Steelers 24-22

Next game

AFC Wild Card playoffs: Browns vs Steelers, Sunday January 10 at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT/1.15am GMT/12.15pm AEDT - live stream on Peacock