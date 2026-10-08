AmneziaVPN just turned six years old — it's celebrating with giveaways and a chance to win up to six months free

AmneziaVPN has unveiled new discounts to celebrate its sixth birthday, but they come with a twist.

Unlike a regular discount like you might see from some of the best VPNs, AmneziaVPN is giving you the opportunity to save up to 30% via its spin-the-wheel offer. There's also a chance to win up to 14 days of free Amnezia Premium.

For an even better prize, sign up to the Amnezia Hub Telegram Bot to get the chance to win 6-month Amnezia Premium gift subscriptions. There are 500 up for grabs.

Want to know your odds? According to the company, you've got a one in four chance of getting a 15% discount or a 14-day complimentary subscription, and a 16.67% chance of winning a 20%, 25%, or 30% discount.

What's more, if you open the Amnezia website in Incognito or across multiple devices, you can make multiple attempts to get the discount you want.

Six years, what's changed?

(Image credit: Amnezia VPN)

AmneziaVPN began as a self-hosting solution that gave people a quick and easy way to spin up their very own VPN. Now, it's considered among the top VPNs for people experiencing high levels of internet censorship, like in Russia.

Its proprietary protocol, AmneziaWG, is built on WireGuard and tackles Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) through several complex means of obfuscation, such as ever-changing header and packet sizes. This helps ensure VPN traffic appears as regular internet traffic both at the point of connection and while data is being transmitted.

AmneziaWG is completely open-source and, since it's proven to be an effective solution, has been adopted by other hyper-privacy-focused VPNs such as Windscribe and NymVPN.

AmneziaVPN has expanded. Alongside its paid VPN service, it now also offers a free VPN for people in regions with extreme internet restrictions. The service restores access to specific apps and websites with no fee needed.

The company has focused on security and unrestricted access to the internet, so in its six-year lifespan, it hasn't built the additional bells and whistles you'd expect from other top VPNs.

Instead, its protocol selection and advanced obfuscation technologies mean that should you enter countries such as China or Russia, you'll still be protected.

How to claim

To access the discount giveaway, head to Amnezia.org, and you'll see the spin wheel appear in the bottom corner of your screen.

To enter the six-month giveaway, head to the birthday announcement, click the link to the Telegram hub, and follow the instructions.

Hurry though — you've only got until October 31 to get one of the new discounts.