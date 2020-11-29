Where to buy Oculus Quest 2 on Cyber Monday – and why are there no deals?

Looking for Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals? Unfortunately, we haven't really seen any across the Black Friday weekend. In fact, the VR headset from Facebook, which offers an all-in-one experience with its own store and games, has actually been selling out at retailers across the US and UK all weekend.

Still, there are still a few places you can buy the Oculus Quest 2 over Cyber Monday, and we're here to help you find them. Whether you're looking for the cheaper £299 / $299 / AU$479 64GB model, or the higher capacity 256GB £399 / $399 / AU$639 unit, we'll help you get hooked up in VR below.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this page to check Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals where you are.

It's a good time to buy the Quest 2 – you can enjoy games like Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge, which is exclusive to the all-in-one headsets. In fact, if you grab a VR headset this weekend, you can also save on games at Oculus's digital store.

Our advice? Don't pay over the odds for the Quest 2 – stock will hopefully return at more retailers by the end of the year. In case it doesn't, though, you might want to consider picking one up before Cyber Monday is over – we'd be surprised to see any significant sales or discounts until 2021.

Oculus Quest 2 US

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): $299 at Adorama

As far as we can tell, Adorama is the retailer with stock of the 64GB Oculus Quest 2 on Cyber Monday stock that can ship it to you the fastest right now. At the time of publication on late Sunday, it's in-stock and ready to ship as soon as you want it. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): $299 at Oculus

This is the retail price for the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset, direct from Oculus itself – with delivery available on December 9, as of late Sunday. Adorama might be faster, depending on your shipping choices at the other retailer. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB): $399 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is a wonderful machine. It comes with its own storefront you download games from, so it's basically an entire console; which means you'll need a high storage model. With this 256GB Quest 2, you can't go wrong - though it's $100 more than the 64GB model. It's all about the kind of storage capacity you might want. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 UK

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): £299 at Oculus

This is the retail price for the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset – we're not really seeing big discounts over Cyber Monday, but for a best-in-class headset, this is a great purchase, though we'd recommend the higher capacity 256GB model at £399 if you can afford it. Note that Oculus takes until mid-December to deliver to the UK right now. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB): £399 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is a wonderful machine. It comes with its own storefront you download games from so it's basically an entire console; which means you'll need a high storage model. With this 256GB Quest 2, you can't go wrong.View Deal

Oculus Rift S

If stock of the Oculus Quest 2 dries up, then it's worth considering picking up an Oculus Rift S instead, which comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256GB). While the Oculus Rift S is a wired headset, which means it doesn't come with the freedom of the Oculus Quest 2, it isn't as confined by storage the way the Quest 2 is. Still, you will find some games that are only available on Quest cannot be played on Rift S now – like

However, it's worth noting that the Rift S is a PC-powered VR gaming headset and you'll need at least a mid-tier PC for the headset to work properly.

Oculus Rift S: $399 at Lenovo

There's not a discount on the Oculus Rift S at Lenovo but it's a great alternative if the Oculus Quest 2 is out of stock - and comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB). You'll still get access to the same game library, though the Rift S is wired and allows for less movement - plus you'll need at least a mid-tier PC for optimal performance. View Deal

Oculus Rift S: £399 at Amazon

There's not a discount on the Oculus Rift S at Amazon but it's a great alternative if the Oculus Quest 2 is out of stock - and comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB). You'll still get access to the same game library, though the Rift S is wired and allows for less movement - plus you'll need at least a mid-tier PC for optimal performance. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 games deals

Oculus games Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale: save on VR games

From Superhot VR to Arizona Sunshine, loads of games are discounted at Oculus over the Cyber Monday weekend. If you grab a headset, this is an easy way to load up on software. View Deal

More Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

This comfortable headset has a couple of drawbacks: you need a Facebook account to use it, and VR isn't necessarily for everyone, so it's best to know whether you're likely to be hit by motion sickness before dropping all that money on a headset.

Still, if you look at our best VR games list, you'll find there's no better time to get an Oculus Quest 2. This headset plugs directly into your PC with the right cable, too, should you have a powerful gaming PC, letting you access games on Steam with some tinkering. It's a dimension of gaming everyone should check out.

