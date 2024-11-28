These are the 5 Meta Quest 3 games I’d buy while they’re 40% off for Black Friday – if I didn't own them already

If you’ve decided to pick up a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S as part of this year’s Black Friday deals – or if you already own one of the VR headsets – then you’ll also want to stock it up with games and apps to enjoy in virtual reality.

Meta is lending some players a hand with its Black Friday sale which is knocking 40% off select VR software until December 3 using the code BFCM24. Simply head to the Meta Store, log in if you haven't already, and you should see a banner for this year’s sale.

Even if your headset has yet to arrive, you can set your account up now and take advantage of the sale. This could also be a great option if you’re buying the headset as a Christmas gift and want the recipient to have some new games to play when they unbox the device on December 25th.

One weird (and annoying) thing to note is some people say they're unable to access the sale for seemingly no reason. We’ve tried reaching out to Meta for clarification on why this is happening, but haven’t yet heard back. Just know that if you can’t find the deals it could simply be you’re one of the unlucky ones.

Today’s best Meta Quest software deals

There are a lot of excellent options on sale right now but here are five of my personal favorites that are showing for me that they’re 40% off.

Walkabout Mini Golf

My obligatory Walkabout mention. It’s still a truly excellent VR game that promises you a superb mini golfing experience in some wonderful and diverse environments. Even when it’s not on sale it’s one of those ‘just buy it' titles, so at 40% off it’s even more of a no brainer.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Main Trailer (2022) - YouTube Watch On

The Light Brigade

This engaging and eerily beautiful roguelike shooter is another great VR game that should exist in most VR headset libraries. The moreish gameplay loop will sink its hooks into you, and Funktronic Labs’ regular updates and content drops have kept this game feeling fresh nearly two years after its launch.

Please, Don't Touch Anything: House Broken

This mixed reality remake of the hit puzzle game Please, Don't Touch Anything is short and sweet, but packs in an excellent blend of new and familiar puzzles in a fresh mixed reality package that sees your own home transformed by the button’s outcomes.

Hide The Corpse

This morbidly hilarious puzzle game is another fantastic VR game that sees you trying to hide a recently deceased man and his personal effects before the cops show up. The varied environments allow for some seriously silly moments that rewards quick and out of the box thinking, and it offers plenty of replayability.

TechRadar plays... Taskmaster VR! - YouTube Watch On

Taskmaster VR

If you’ve ever watched the show and felt confident you can best Taskmaster Greg Davies’ ridiculous challenges then this game will help bring you back down to earth. For fans of Taskmaster this is a must-play.

Want to save 40% off the games I’ve listed above, and the many, many, many other excellent titles on sale as part of this year’s Black Friday Meta Quest sale? Remember to use code BFCM24 at checkout and you can save big on stocking up your Quest 3 library.

