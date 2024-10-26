Two of the best VR games ever just launched, and you need to play them – my favorite Meta Quest 3 games and apps for October 2024

If you’re looking to pick up the best VR headset or you have already snagged a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S, you’ll want to know how to use it best. I know that finding new VR titles can be a challenge, so each month, I run you through what I’ve been playing.

Since we last spoke, three major VR headsets have been released: the Meta Quest 3S, the Pico 4 Ultra, and the HTC Vive Focus Vision. You can read my Meta Quest 3S, and Pico 4 Ultra Ultra reviews now, and in my next VR roundup, I should have published my HTC Vive Focus Vision review, too.

Speaking of next time with so many headsets to test I’ve played a lot of VR games and apps too, meaning I’ve had to leave several off this time around (as otherwise this piece would be a mile long, and it’s already pretty big) – for my thoughts on Starship Home, Metal: Hellsinger VR, Escaping Wonderland, and Exploding Kittens be sure to check back in a few weeks.

For now, let’s dive in with two of my favorite VR games, not only in October but ever.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow | Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Meta sure picks fantastic games to bundle with its headsets. Last year, it was Asgard’s Wrath 2, and now it’s the superb Batman: Arkham Shadow, which I still can’t believe is being given to new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchases.

The promise this game would bring the splendor of the Arkhamverse games to standalone Quest headsets was bold, yet developer Camouflaj knocked it out of the park. The combat-focused gameplay transfers perfectly to VR, with a rhythmic flow similar to dancing. You musn’t just flail your arms as fast as you can, instead the game instructs you to mix up your straights, hooks, and flurry of blows to disorientate foes before you can down them – plus you can rely on Batman’s classic arsenal of gadgets to help you out in a pinch.

There are collectibles to discover behind puzzles, the story is compelling, and this title has a more narrative focus than Arkham ever has. Honestly, it’s a must-play. My experience so far makes Arkham Shadow feel like not only a VR game of the year contender but a game of the year contender, period.

I have a few other games and apps to get through, so I’ll need to cut my praise of Batman: Arkham Shadow off here. However, if you want to read more (spoiler-free) thoughts about the game, you can check out why I think it’s the Meta Quest 3 game everyone has been waiting for.

Vendetta Forever

Vendetta Forever - Launch Trailer | PS VR2 Games - YouTube Watch On

Any other month, Arkham Shadow would easily be my pick for the number one VR title, but we’ve had the release of another best-in-class game with Vendetta Forever. While still action-packed, this shooter – which blends elements of Pistol Whip with Superhot – is more arcadey and less narrative-driven but is nevertheless one of the most moreish games out there.

If you remember, I tried the demo for Vendetta Forever back in August, and that condensed build was seriously impressive. The full version is more of the same, but when the demo served pure excellence, more of the same is exactly what I wanted.

Each mission is simple enough; using various weapons – from pencils to katanas to flintlock pistols to SMGs, and so much in between – you must complete some objective like eliminating all your foes, rescuing a hostage, or simply making it to the exit. As you go, you’re scored on how quickly you achieve your objective, how efficiently you dispatch enemies, and how many times you get hit. To progress through the level, you must rely on Vendetta Forever’s unique teleportation style – take out an enemy, and grabbing their dropped weapon will move you to their position.

Despite its simple gameplay elements, each mission feels almost entirely different from the last, which isn’t easy to achieve, considering there are over 60 unique levels. My favorite is the duel, which punishes you for being dishonorable and turning around too soon. Still, even with one enemy, it’s a delight to replay over and over to get a faster time and higher score.

Adding to this sense of freshness is a random element to each level, as enemies will spawn with subtly different weapons each time. While you can learn enemy placements in your pursuit of completing the mission with a fast time and S-rank score, you still have to think on the fly as that pistol you were expecting to pick up suddenly becomes a one-time-use tomahawk.

This pursuit of a perfect run has had me playing each level over and over. Another replayability factor is a hidden VHS tape that’s lost in each mission – they can be very tricky to find, especially with Vendetta Forever’s locomotion type, so locating them actually feels like a challenge.

Vendetta Forever is a VR game everyone needs to play – up there with Walkabout Mini Golf, Asgard’s Wrath 2, and now also Arkham Shadow. Again, like I said above for Batman, Vendetta Forever is in contention for the best game of 2024 in or out of VR, and is an absolute must-play for anyone with a VR headset that can run it.

Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity

Just Dance VR: Walkthrough Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Just Dance VR brings the wonderfully vibrant and energetic dances of the Just Dance series into VR for the first time. The title exclusively launches on the Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest 2 (that last one being especially awesome for players on last-gen hardware who are worried new VR games might be leaving them behind).

Unlike other VR rhythm games, Just Dance isn’t just concerned with you striking specific poses or smashing blocks at the right time. It cares far more about teaching you a full-on choreographed routine – meaning all your movements matter (well, the hand movements the game actually tracks).

The gameplay is admittedly subjective. While I found it too forgiving, dance fans and younger players may prefer this more friendly learning environment. However, one thing we can all agree on is that the song choice stinks.

Well, there are some decent tracks on there – like Hollaback Girl, Don't Stop Me Now, and Thank u, next – it fails to feature any of today’s biggest pop songs. That’s despite Just Dance 2025 (which launched on the exact same day) being outfitted with routines for Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, Exes by Tate McRae, Lovin’ On Me by Jack Harlow, and Yes, and? By Ariana Grande (via DLC).

Without modern hits, Just Dance VR feels immediately dated, and as a result, it’s tough to recommend it to anyone – especially since a huge draw of the series is that it teaches you how to dance to some of the best songs of the moment.

There is something to enjoy in Just Dance VR, especially in a multiplayer environment, either with friends online or via pass-and-play if you’re in the room together, but it’s not close to being the best VR game or the best Just Dance game to release this year.

Mannequin

Mannequin | Launch Trailer | Meta Quest Platform - YouTube Watch On

Mannequin is an asymmetrical VR multiplayer game inspired by prop hunt in which two Agents must find and eliminate three hiding aliens – the Mannequins. I tried it out back in May when it was in early access and I wanted to highlight that it has now fully launched on the Meta Quest Store.

This game is an absolute blast, and five players seems like an ideal number for small groups of friends to play together using the Meta Quest headsets.

Rather than rehash all of my thoughts here, you can check out my favorite Meta Quest 3 games and apps for the May 2024 roundup for more details, but TL;DR, Mannequin is well deserving of your time and attention.

Wordle

Wordle | New York Times Games - YouTube Watch On

That’s right. Wordle came to VR, but really it’s just a dedicated Quest app that opens Wordle in a flat or curved window based on your preferences.

It’s as fun as you find the regular version on the NYT’s website, and it’s free, so there’s zero cost to trying it out, but it doesn’t give you the option to share your stats and streak between it and the VR version, and there’s nothing that makes this leap to VR feel particularly special or worthwhile.

Infinite Inside

Infinite Inside | Mixed Reality Launch Trailer | Meta Quest - YouTube Watch On

Infinite Inside offers a unique blend of mixed reality and virtual reality gameplay by having you jump between these perspectives as you progress. It was one of the titles I used to help me test the Pico 4 Ultra, though it is also playable on the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S.

I think it’s a lot of fun and a very accessible entry point to VR and MR gaming, but I’m left wanting more. Infinite Inside is only giving me a taste of what XR gaming could be rather than a full-course meal.

Each level begins with you examining a virtual puzzle box of sorts in your real-world environment. You’ll find 3D puzzle pieces that connect to form blocks that slot into various keyholes around the box and an idol that allows you to enter an alternate VR world. Here, you’ll be shown details of Infinite Inside’s silent story while collecting more puzzle pieces to help you advance back into mixed reality.

It’s an interesting approach to XR gaming, for sure, and I’m eager to see other experiences find ways to iterate on Infinite Inside’s blended VR and MR formula. However, the overall simplicity of Infinite Inside’s challenges (most puzzles are only a few pieces) and its relatively short duration (taking about two or three hours to finish) make it an experience that won’t appeal to everyone.