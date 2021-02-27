Vodafone's market-leading fibre broadband deals come to an end on Monday

Vodafone doesn't frequently offer big promotions on its broadband deals but when it does, it goes all out. Its latest deal is great proof of this...but it will be coming to an end on Monday.

Right now, the provider is offering its Superfast 2 plan for just £22.95. That means speeds averaging 63Mb for one of the lowest prices on the market. And, if you're a Vodafone mobile customer, that price will drop to £20.95.

Along with the speeds and excellent pricing, Vodafone is also including an £80 voucher that you can use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco or M&S. All of those factors combined put this above all the other fibre broadband deals around right now.

You can find out more about this plan below, or if you want to go even cheaper and don't mind some slower speeds, consult our cheap broadband deals guide for more.

Get Vodafone's excellent broadband deal:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month (£20.95 for Vodafone phone users) + £80 Amazon voucher

This is all-round the best broadband deal on the market right now. It supplies speeds averaging 63Mb - perfect for big households gaming, streaming and working at home. For those speeds, you only need to pay £22.95 a month, a price below the competition. On top of all of that, Vodafone is also throwing in an £80 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S and a £2 a month discount for existing Vodafone mobile customers. Just get it before it ends at 11.59pm on Monday March 1.

View Deal

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

Read more: