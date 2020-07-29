Virgin has the top fibre broadband deal with cheap bills, vouchers and super-fast speeds

There are a lot of broadband deals currently available, so it can be hard to decipher which offers the best value. But for anyone requiring the upgraded speeds of fibre, Virgin seems to sitting at the top of the podium right now.

With its M100 plan, Virgin has brought prices way down. Currently, you just need to pay £24 a month to get it and there are no upfront costs. This plan is the same price as most other fibre broadband deals, but your speed is roughly doubled - stepping up to an average of 108Mb.

Taking it one extra step further, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon voucher with this deal, perfect for the upcoming (and slightly delayed) Amazon Prime Day. You can find out more about this offer below.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on a package

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



