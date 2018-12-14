TechRadar's ultimate Christmas guide: have yourself a very techy Christmas

It's the "most wonderful time of the year" according the the late, great Andy Williams, and we'd like to think that's partly due to all the festive features we have lined up at TechRadar (as well as caroling and toasted marshmallows).
Although you don't have to worry about us turning up outside your door for a festive sing-song, we are here for all your wintry tech needs and really, that’s the best Christmas gift of all.
Whether you’re looking for the latest essential tech reads, advice on how to set up your new gadgets, or you’d like help making it through the Boxing Day sales without feeling like you’ve gone three rounds with Rudolph, TechRadar is here to help. Read on for everything you need to know to make sure this Christmas is the best one yet.
Gifting guides
If you're still looking for the perfect piece of tech to gift this year, it's not too late. Whether you'r eon the hunt for a snazzy new pair of headphones for the music lover in your life or a fantastic present for the photographer in your family, our gift guides have you covered.
Check out the guides below for gifts suitable for a whole range of budgets:
- The best Christmas gifts for photographers
- The best Christmas gifts for music lovers
- The best Christmas gifts for PC gamers
- The best writers' Christmas gifts in 2018
- The best robot toy gifts 2018
- The best free Christmas card making software
- Buying for an Apple Watch fan? These are the best accessories
- 10 games to get your non-gamer parents this Christmas
- The best Christmas gifts for Nintendo lovers
- 10 best games for runners in 2018
- The only three cameras for beginners you should buy this Christmas
- Best gifts for fitness fans
Christmas 2018 deals
When frightful is an understatement for the weather outside and you just want to spend your weekends recovering from all the pre-Christmas parties you've attended through the week, the last thing you want to do is shed your pajamas and trek to the shops. Fortunately, the best Christmas deals can now usually be found online.
We’re here to help you find the must-have Christmas tech gifts and get the best deals on everything you can. Below we've got some essential buying guides for the best deals before Christmas.
And make sure you check back over the Christmas period when we'll be updating these deals articles with all the best Boxing Day and January sales deals in tech – just in case Santa didn't bring you exactly what you asked for this year.
Christmas 2018: essential buying guides
For essential tech
- The best Airpods prices this Christmas
- The best Beats by Dre deals this Christmas
- The best iPad deals this Christmas
- The best Kindle deals this Christmas
- The best camera deals this Christmas
- The best Fitbit deals this Christmas
- The best headphone deals this Christmas
- The best Apple watch and smartwatch deals this Christmas
For gaming
- The best 3DS deals this Christmas
- The best DualShock 4 deals this Christmas
- The best Nintendo Switch bundles in the US and UK this Christmas
- The best PlayStation Plus deals this Christmas
- The best Xbox Live Gold deals this Christmas
- The best PlayStation VR bundles this Christmas
- The best UK PS4 bundles and US PS4 bundles this Christmas
- The best PS4 Pro deals in the US and UK this Christmas
- The best US Xbox One bundles and UK Xbox One bundles this Christmas
- The best Xbox One X bundles
For computing
- The best UK laptop deals and US laptop deals this Christmas
- The best Macbook deals this Christmas
- The best Surface Pro deals this Christmas
- The best Chromebook deals this Christmas
For your TV
- The best TV deals this Christmas
- The best Chromecast deals this Christmas
- The best Apple TV deals this Christmas
- The best BT Sport deals this Christmas
- The best Now TV deals this Christmas
- The best Roku deals this Christmas
- The best Sky TV deals this Christmas
- The best Amazon Fire TV deals this Christmas
For your home
- The best Google Home prices this Christmas
- The best Dyson deals this Christmas
- The best Amazon Echo / Echo Dot deals this Christmas
- The best Bluetooth speaker deals this Christmas
- The best soundbar deals this Christmas
Christmas reading list
The weather is too bitter to face, everyone’s resting in a comfortable silence in front of the TV and the chocolates are within reaching distance. This is the perfect time to curl up with excellent reads on TechRadar.
Here we have guides to the things you should be watching, fantastic roundups of the past year in tech, as well as some thoughts on what we should be looking forward to in 2018.
- What to do if your gadgets don't work on Christmas day
- Bagged a new iPhone on Christmas morning? These are the apps you should download
- The ten best winter wonderlands in gaming
How to set up your Christmas
- New console got you stumped? Get gaming fast with our console set up guides
- You can't ask Alexa to help you until she's up and running - you need our Amazon Echo quick set up guide
- Not sure where to start with Windows 10? Let us help you
- If you've got a new camera but no clue, here are 12 tips for getting started
- How do I connect my laptop to my TV?