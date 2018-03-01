The best DualShock 4 deals in March 2018: find a cheap PS4 controller

Picked up a sweet PS4 deal recently? Then you'll be on the lookout for a super cheap DualShock 4 deal as you'll want to always have one charged or be ready for a bit of local multiplayer.

The PlayStation and the DualShock controller have been best buds for most of the PlayStation brand's lifespan. Sony has changed little since the introduction of the dual analog design in 1997, instead pushing the iconic controller closer to perfection with each console generation.

Over 67.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold so far, but most bundles only come with one DualShock 4 controller. If you want to play local multiplayer games, you're going to need a second, third or even fourth pad. Having a spare to keep charged when the battery drains on another is super handy too.

Don't bother looking on the high street for controller deals - seriously those prices are not cool. Online is where the action's at and we've tracked down all the cheapest PS4 controller deals. We've picked out the best deals for the various different colors too.

We've hand picked out a few more tempting deals for the various color variations below too. Naturally, these cheap PS4 controller prices are correct at time of writing.

Gray/Blue DualShock 4: This looks like the same color controller as the one in the Uncharted 4 Special Edition console bundle. This will be your best bet then if you already own a PS4. This has shot up in price in recent weeks and you can save money by opting for a different color. If you've gotta have it though, Amazon is the cheapest today at $52.89 (used).

Urban Camo DualShock 4: This model is a bit of a rare find at most retailers so expect higher prices than most models. Today's best price for the Urban Camo DualShock 4 is $57 at Amazon.

Crystal DualShock 4: The clear Crystal DualShock 4 finally has an official US release. We've searched around for the best price and that'll be $62.95 @ Amazon

Blue Crystal DualShock 4:This new see through blue DualShock 4 controller is a Walmart-exclusive in the US. So you won't find any other retailers officially selling it outside of places like eBay or Amazon Marketplace. Today though, it's cheapest at $59.86 @ Walmart.

Red Crystal DualShock 4: Like the blue crystal model above, this one's a specific retailer exclusive in the US too. It's currently going for a lowest price yet of $39.99 at Best Buy.

Urban Camo DualShock 4: This one is a bit of a rare find at most retailers so expect higher prices than most models. Today's best Urban Camo price is £59 @ Amazon

Crystal DualShock 4: Crystal? Well, it's see through. It's also an Amazon exclusive apparently. Your new Crystal DualShock 4 is now £58.99 @ Amazon

Grey/Blue DualShock 4: This looks like the same colour controller as the one in the Uncharted 4 Special Edition console bundle. This will be your best bet then if you already own a PS4. We've seen this for as low as £45, but sadly the best deal today is a rather untouchable £84 @ Amazon

What's the difference between the original and new V2 DualShock 4 controller?

If you've seen mention of a 'New' or 'V2' DualShock 4 controller while looking for a new pad, let us tell you about the differences. The new/V2 DualShock 4 was released alongside the PS4 Slim and features a few improvements over the original.

Some listings are a bit vague, but the clearest visual indicator to look out for is the new light bar on the DualShock's 4 trackpad. This thin slit wasn't on the original, so just look out for the dimly illuminated blue line on the product listing's image gallery. The original blue/red/gold controllers had black plastic on the back half of the controller, but the V2 versions feature matching colours, albeit a shade darker.

Other improvements include USB functionality, allowing gamers to plug the controller in for lag-free gaming (it simply charged the original), which could give you the edge in online shooters or games like Street Fighter V. You'll also be able to use this enhanced connectivity to use the DualShock 4 on a PC without paying for the bluetooth adapter. The rubber on the analogues has been improved (again) to prevent it wearing away so much too.