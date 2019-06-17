Save £108 on your broadband and TV deal with Virgin's latest price cut

Usually when Virgin drops the price of one of its packages we're not entirely convinced. With such massive speeds and feature filled TV packages, a Virgin broadband deal is rarely cheap, even after a price cut. But bucking its own trend, Virgin's latest broadband and TV deal blends the phrases affordable, fibre and TV with ease.

The attention-grabbing feature of this offer is its price tag. Coming in at just £29 a month, Virgin has cut the price of its Big Bundle package by £9 a month (a total saving of £108 over the year).

With a price drop like that, we can't think of any better package for those wanting both TV and internet without spending a huge chunk of their monthly income. With average speeds of 108Mb (incredibly fast in other words!), over 110 TV channels and inclusive weekend calls, you're not even cutting back with this package to get that price.

Want to make use of this impressive price cut? You can find out more about it below. Or check out our guide to the best broadband deals to see all of the options the market has.

All of today's best fibre broadband deals in the UK

Virgin's broadband and TV deal in full:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | 110+ channels | Talk weekends | £25 set-up | £29 a month

When it comes to broadband and TV deals right now, this discounted price offer takes the cake. You're getting superfast fibre speeds, averaging 108Mb, over 110 channels and free weekend calls. All of those features come to a comforting price of just £29 a month.



View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

We are now at the point where around 60% of the UK households are able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to find out if you're one of the those lucky people. Head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.