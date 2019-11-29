Order an AncestryDNA testing kit for just £49 on Black Friday and discover your past

This year's Black Friday sales are well underway, but it's not all 4K TVs and laptops – there are also some great deals on things you might not expect, including this AncestryDNA testing kit for just £49.

If you've seen the TV ads (and they're hard to miss), you'll know what to expect. Just send off a small saliva sample, and within a few weeks you'll receive a report detailing your heritage (from 1,000 locations around the world) and AncestryDNA will connect you with people who share your DNA so you can find distant relatives all over the world.

AncestryDNA DNA Activation Kit: £79 £49 at Ancestry.co.uk

There's a generous £30 off this DNA testing kit for Black Friday, making it cheaper than ever to find out you heritage and connect with relatives you didn't realise you had. The kit is great if you're curious about your own background, and makes a great Christmas present too.

The kit is normally £79, but for Black Friday it's been cut to a far more manageable £49. It's great if you're curious about your own background, and makes a brilliant Christmas present for the person who has everything.

The same kit is currently £10 more expensive on Amazon for Black Friday, so this deal direct from AncestryDNA is the one to opt for.

