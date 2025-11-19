<a id="elk-60f3f5fb-29f8-4118-adb5-6a6714db50bb"></a><h2 id="early-black-friday-deals-are-live-now">Early Black Friday deals are live now</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="c7f6b736-79e4-47e8-8c35-70bfff82bbbb"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ZwngYpCLZQjBZjaBiQMN8X" name="Op5" alt="Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZwngYpCLZQjBZjaBiQMN8X.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3412189d-64dd-49ee-a4f5-c99c4ce7ae28">Welcome to this morning's Black Friday live blog. I'm TechRadar's resident deals expert, and I'm going to be highlighting today's best deals that you won't regret buying right now.</p><p>I'll be spotlighting a mix of products from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target that I own and love, or that the TechRadar team has reviewed. Every single offer listed in this live blog offers incredible value and is on sale at record-low or near-record-low prices.</p><p>I'll also be sharing key information on upcoming and ongoing Black Friday sales, which retailers have holiday price-matching policies, and tips and tricks to find the best Black Friday deal.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>