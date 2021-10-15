TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 reveal the best gadgets of the year

Day five of the TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 is finally here, where we're giving out some of our most prestigious awards, including Brand of the Year which goes to Microsoft.

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2021, powered by Oppo, celebrates our favorite tech released throughout the year, and we've finally arrived at the award's last day of accolades.

We've had well over 50 award categories this year, from a wide range of tech products and brands. TVs, laptop, games, cameras, drones and many more have received awards so far. And now, we're happy to reveal our the best products and brands of the year in their respective fields, as well as our Editor's Choice awards.

Hero category awards

While the Editor's Choice awards - that's One to Watch and Brand of the Year - were selected by our expert panel of judges, all other voting was shared by our judges and the general public, offering a fair and balanced perspective on the year in tech.

We won't keep you waiting any longer, though. Without further ado, here's the rundown of our award winners for our biggest tech heroes of 2021, as well as our Editor's Choice picks.

Phone of the Year in association with Sky Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung knocks it out of the park once more with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. With an all-round fantastic design, a wonderful camera zoom and even support for Samsung's S Pen, it's a robust phone that simply ticks all the boxes you'd expect from a premium flagship. Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

HP Spectre x360 (2021) The HP Spectre x360 was simply best in class in 2021. Its wonderful design is matched by its superb battery life and comfy keyboard, making it one of the best productivity laptops you can buy this year. Read our HP Spectre x360 (2021) review

Garmin Forerunner 55 The Garmin Forerunner 55 running watch takes the crown as our Health & Fitness device of the year. The watch's incredible range of features made it simply indispensable during our exercise sessions.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid takes the top spot in our Home Tech Device of the Year in 2021. This easy to set up robot vacuum can mop as well as hoover, and it's got one of the most powerful suctions around. A must-own for anyone who's looking to automate their cleaning processes. Read our Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review

LG G1 Gallery Series OLED LG's wall-mounted TV is the best of the year, featuring stunning contrast and fantastic screen options, including a bespoke gaming mode that reduces input lag. Read our LG G1 Gallery Series OLED review

Console of the Year in association with Oppo

PlayStation 5 Sadly hard to come by thanks to stock shortages, the PS5 still represents one of the best modern gaming experiences out there, with tons of superb games capable of running at smooth framerates at a gorgeous 4K resolution. Read our PlayStation 5 review

Netflix Netflix continues to go from strength to strength in 2021 with a wide range of exclusive movies and shows. From Squid Game to Bo Burnham's Inside, Netflix has shown it's still the king of streaming services this year. Read our Netflix review

Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 might just be the best over-ear headphones ever made. They're supremely comfy, have excellent noise cancellation and overall fantastic sound quality. They're on the expensive side, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are certainly a pair that could last you years. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Canon EOS R5 Take your photography game beyond the next level with the Canon EOS R5. We named it Canon's best ever stills camera, citing its versatility, superb autofocus and incredible battery life among other positives. Read our Canon EOS R5 review

EE EE has been fantastic throughout the year with some of the best phone and broadband deals around. The company also remains the best performing mobile operator in 2021, and in terms of mobile internet connection, remains the fastest provider across the UK. This award was 100% decided by our reader vote

Editor's Choice Awards

These awards were 100% decided by our team of judges

One to Watch

Instant Makers of the Instant Pot Pro, we've been seriously impressed with Instant throughout 2021. The multi-cooker brand really came into its own this year with easy to use products that don't break the bank, offering a stress-free and versatile alternative to cooking every day. Read our Instant Pot Pro

Brand of the Year

Microsoft Microsoft has impressed us on several fronts in 2021. Windows 11 has proven to be a solid upgrade over previous operating systems thanks to smart design choices and more reliable performance, while the company continues to make strides in the gaming space with Xbox Series X/S and the fantastic Xbox Game Pass service.

Previous winners

Every other TechRadar Choice Awards winner

Missed the rest of our awards? Here's our full listing of every award winner in our 2021 event.

Sonos Roam Thanks to its powerful sound and rugged design the Sonos Roam is by far and away the best portable Bluetooth speaker available today. Its bass-heavy audio performance makes it ideal for use outdoors, while clever Automatic Switching means it will seamlessly tailor the experience based on the environment. Read our Sonos Roam review

Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless in-ear headphones manage to deliver an exquisite performance in a surprisingly compact, ergonomic design. While they don't stand out in any one field, they perform excellently across the board and are well deserving of best in-ear headphones. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review

Samsung QN95A 4K QLED TV Samsung's first foray into Mini LED with this NEO QLED TV delivers a performance that gives OLED a run for its money. With 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Freesync, and G-Sync all built in, and with just a 9.2ms input lag this TV is a must-have in your gaming setup. Read our Samsung QN95A TV review

Samsung QN800A Neo 8K QLED TV If you've been waiting for the right time to get in on early 8K TVs, Samsung's QN800A Neo 8K QLED is not only the brand's best offering but it's the 8K to consider. That's thanks to its bright display and that it offers AI upscaling to give you plenty of 8K content to enjoy right now. Read our Samsung Neo QN800 TV review

Sony Bravia A90J OLED TV The Sony A90J OLED offers an exquisite picture quality and is truly as good as it gets from 4K screens. With the new Google TV software, you'll get an easy-to-use OS to watch your favorite shows, and the audio performance offers punchy bass and impressive detail. Read our Sony A90J OLED TV review

Google TV Google TV takes all of what was already great about Android TV and adds brand new features to take you to the next level. It's a lot more user-friendly, offers intelligent content suggestions, and you don't even need to be in front of a TV to use some features. Next time a friend recommends a show while you're out together, you can add it to your watch list from your smartphone. Read Google TV vs Android TV

LG CineBeam HU810P If you want to get as close to experiencing a cinema screen at home as you can, your best bet is the LG CineBeam HU810P. This 4K dual laser projector offers a projection size from 40 to 300-inches and its 2,700 lumens brightness means that it can still perform well if you don't yet have a dedicated super dark room.



Amazon Prime Video If you're a fan of films you can't turn anywhere other than Amazon Prime Video and the great selection of flicks it offers. From Manchester By The Sea to I, Tonya to Shawshank Redemption and I Care A Lot you're guaranteed to find something you love on the service. Read our Amazon Prime review

Netflix Netflix is packed with great TV that will cater to any taste. From the past year alone you have Midnight Mass, Bridgerton, and the hugely popular Squid Game to name just a few of the best shows on there. Read our Netflix review

Netflix Netflix isn't just there to entertain but educate and inform you with its huge library of great documentaries. This year its added Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, Schumacher and Seaspiracy to its library; and who can forget older classics like Tiger King and Icarus that were already available? Read our Netflix review

Sky Q Sky has created a truly seamless system that is a perfect fit in any modern home with Sky Q offering excellent multi-screen support, easy transition to your favorite streaming services and great looking 4K content. It's a bit pricey, but Sky Q is worth it. Read our Sky Q review

Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima offers players a beautiful, feudal Japan-inspired world to explore. Players have the choice to use a variety of different playstyles from traditional samurai fighting to more sneaky tactics. Jin's quest to save the island of Tsushima safe from invasion is an absolute must-play. Read our Ghost of Tsushima review

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you everything you could want out of a gaming service, and so much more. For one surprisingly low monthly cost you get access to a Netflix-style library of games you can play on your Xbox console or PC, the ability to stream Xbox Series X quality games to your Xbox, PC, and Mobile and free games to expand your personal digital library. Read our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review

Star Wars Squadrons Everyone who's ever watched Star Wars has dreamed of being a part of the films, and Star Wars Squadrons absolutely lives up to what we hoped it could. Sit in the cockpit of classic ships like the X-Wing and TIE Fighter in epic VR dogfights where you outfly and gun down your opponents, it's an absolute blast.

Oculus Quest 2 This lightweight yet powerful VR device has finally helped virtual reality enter the mainstream. That's thanks to its excellent performance as a standalone device and its affordable price that means almost anyone can try out this all-new era of gaming. Read our Oculus Quest 2 review

Genshin Impact Genshin Impact offers players a massive beautiful open world to explore and delightful combat against a huge variety of enemies - all while somehow offering this for free and on mobile platforms. It's absolutely deserving of its spot as best mobile game.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition When you think of gaming laptops you're often faced with eye-wateringly high prices, but that's not true of the Dell G15. It's a gaming PC that won't break the bank and yet still manages to a surprisingly strong performance that you'll be proud of. Read our Dell G15 laptop review

Apple MacBook Pro M1 The Apple MacBook Pro M1 is the most exciting laptop Apple has released in years. The new M1 chip allows it to deliver outstanding performance and its excellent battery life means you can work on your latest projects while out on the go. Read our Apple MacBook Pro M1 review

Alienware x17 Gaming laptops promise to be everything you need for a great PC gaming experience, but one of the only systems out there to deliver on this is the Alienware x17. It has a great performance thanks to its top-quality specs, and its in-built mechanical keyboard can rival dedicated add-ons.

AMD RX 5600XT This is exactly what you want out of a 1080p graphics card. It's affordable, energy-efficient, and delivers incredible framerates. In a messy 1080p GPU market, the AMD RX 5600XT cuts through the noise to deliver the best performance you can find. Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review

Virgin Media With super fast internet speeds, dedicated fibre optics and affordable pricing, Virgin Media broadband stands out above the rest for UK customers. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Virgin Media Thanks to its ultra-fast fiber broadband Virgin Media promises its customers incredible speeds, unlimited downloads, and a great price - especially if you nab one of their many deals. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Sky With so many great shows, films and sports on offer, you can't find a better TV package than what's on Sky's services. Thanks to its recent partnerships with company's like Netflix, binge-watchers are guaranteed to never run out of content to watch. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Sky With Sky TV bringing you great shows, Sky Sports delivering Premier League and NFL fixtures and an expansive library of films on offer, Sky is well-deserving of its spot as the best quad-play provider in 2021. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Garmin Forerunner 55 This entry-level running watch from Garmin is perfect for beginners and veterans alike, with bespoke workout suggestions and well-designed, easy to use controls. Read our Garmin Forerunner 55 review

Fitbit Luxe The Fitbit Luxe is easily the best fitness tracker of the year, with a sleek and professional design complete with a gorgeously crisp AMOLED screen. Its features are similarly fantastic, with very impressive biometrics and heart rate monitoring. Read our Fitbit Luxe review

Oral-B iO Series 9 The Oral-B iO Series 9 is the comfiest - and smartest - electric toothbrush we've used all year. With smooth, quiet motions as well as robust cleaning, it's a must-own for anyone looking to keep their teeth as healthy and clean as humanly possible. Read our Oral-B iO Series 9 review

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is the best smart scale of the year. We loved the simple, rounded design of the device, as well as its ease of use and relative affordability that makes it accessible to a wide range of budgets. Read our Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 review

Raleigh Array The Raleigh Array represents the best value e-bike of the year. It delivers great power and performance, while maintaining a high level of comfort for rides of all lengths. Read our Raleigh Array review

Pure Air Pro (2021) 2021's Pure Air Pro is easily the best electric scooter of the year. It's great value with a price cheaper than its predecessors, and a more powerful motor with longer range. Read our Pure Air Pro (2021) review

Sonos Roam In terms of smart speakers, nothing came close to the Sonos Roam in 2021. Featuring superb audio performance, great portability and robust connectivity options, we named it the best smart speaker you can buy in 2021. Read our Sonos Roam smart speaker review

Amazon Echo Show 10 Amazon's best Echo Show to date features a sharp, clear screen that's responsive to touch. Video calls are excellent on the device, and its home security camera functionality works incredibly well, too. Read our Amazon Echo Show 10 review

Dyson V15 The Dyson V15 is simply the company's most powerful vacuum to date. While on the pricey side, its excellent suction and robust cleaning features easily makes it our choice as the best vacuum of the year. Read our Dyson V15 review

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK is fantastic if you just want to take the stress out of cooking, while still serving up food that's to die for. With two compartments, you can sync up cooking times to ensure nothing is under or overcooked. Read our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK review

Delonghi Prima Donna Soul The De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul is the best choice for coffee lovers in 2021, with an incredible range of drink options, especially if you crave a cappuccino or flat white at a moment's notice. Read our De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 might just be the best video doorbell ever made, and easily the best for 2021. A wider angle lens allows you to view more, and high-quality video output alongside 3D movement detection help to keep your home safe and secure. Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review

Fitbit Versa 3 The third iteration of Fitbit's smartwatch was a big step up for the company, and it has been awarded our Best Smartwatch title. We cited its beautiful display, built-in display and lightweight design as highlights. Read our Fitbit Versa 3 review

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) The iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 has garnered our Best Tablet award, beating a whole host of other iPads and Android tablets. We enjoyed its phenomenal power, fantastic display and strong battery life. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review

Redmi Note 9S The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S took our title of the Best Value Phone, and it beat some stiff competition in this competitive space. We liked its impressive battery life, reliable performance and vibrant display. Read our Redmi Note 9S review

OnePlus Nord The OnePlus Nord won our award for the best phone priced between £200 and £500. We cited its premium design, affordable price and plethora of camera features as its true highlights. Read our OnePlus Nord review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra wins our title as the Best Camera Phone. This has the best camera zoom we've seen on a smartphone, a mesmerising design and S Pen support. Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Asus ROG Phone 5 The Asus ROG Phone 5 is our pick for the Best Gaming Phone in 2021. It features remarkably good performance, neat built-in gaming features and a great display. Read our Asus ROG Phone 5 review

Fujifilm X-S10 Want a camera that will suit an absolute beginner? Our pick for 2021 is the Fujifilm X-S10. We gave this camera a 4.5 star review praising its large grip, strong video specs and fantastic APS-C sensor. Read our Fujifilm X-S10 review

Canon EOS R5 The Canon EOS R5 is our pick if you're looking for something professionals can get to grips with. We gave this a 4.5 star rating praising its form factor, incredible autofocus and long battery life. Read our Canon EOS R5 review

GoPro Hero 9 Black Looking for a new action camera? The GoPro Hero 9 Black wins our award for 2021. We loved its 5K video abilities, its front display for easy vlogging and its improved battery life over previous models. Read our GoPro Hero 9 Black review

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is our pick for the Best Instant Camera award 2021. We loved its point-and-shoot simplicity, its retro design, and the fact its film packs are so affordable. Read our Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 review

DJI Air 2S Our pick for the Best Drone is the DJI Air 2S. We gave this drone a five star review, and we loved its 20MP sensor and fantastic image quality, as well as its small and lightweight design. Read our DJI Air 2S review

Best High Street Retailer

Apple Our Best High Street Retailer award is 100% consumer voted, and this year's winner is Apple. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Best Online Retailer