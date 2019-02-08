Best coffee machine 2019: 5 machines perfect for that morning caffeine kick

There are few rituals in this life that are as sacred (and necessary) as a morning cup of coffee. For many instant will do, just throw in a spoonful of the stuff, follow with hot water and away you go. But for the coffee connoisseurs, there's a big range of serious machines on the market to help you perfect your morning brew.

However, like many home appliances, there's a lot to choose from. So which is going to fit into your home, fall within your budget and make sure you're firing on all cylinders by the time you start your day?

If you have the cash to spend, a good coffee machine will serve up a range of blends, flavors and features, and could well become the most-used appliance in your kitchen.

But to get the most out of your coffee machine, you'll need to decide which kinds of coffee you and your family drink the most, as well as what your top priorities are when it comes to a caffeine hit, in order to ensure you'll get the most bang for your buck.

In your household, that might mean a consistent crema or simply the fact your pre-programmed coffee can be ready to go with the switch of a button. What about bean to cup or fully manual? An almost endless choice of pods and capsules might be more your thing, or picking out that perfect roast ready to grind fresh that next morning.

Whether you're on the hunt for a high-end steel machine that'll make any kind of caffeinated beverage under the sun or a hand-powered espresso device that will fit in your rucksack, here are a few of the best domestic coffee machines fueling the TechRadar team.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

1. Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Nespresso updates its pods with a new super-sleek system

Convenient

Variety in coffee

Not easy to recycle

Expensive to run

Looking to add a pod machine to your life? The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is convenient and easy-to-use, creating great-tasting coffees of all types and sizes. If grinding beans and sourcing single-origin coffee aren’t your jam, pods are likely a better fit.

Think of it as the capsule coffee machine 2.0: Nespresso’s Vertuo recyclable pods come with a built-in barcode, which the machine reads in order to tailor its blending technique, with the pod spinning up to 7000 times a minute to create some impressively rich crema.

The Vertuo Plus also has a moveable water tank – surprisingly useful if you’re finding somewhere to house this in an office or in your flat – and of all the machines we tried, it was the most compact and intrusive. If you’re short on space, the Vertuo Plus is worth taking into consideration.

We tested this coffee maker for a month and the Centrifusion extraction technique worked every time, without fail – you could probably use this machine with your sleep mask still on.

The Vertuo machine will only read Nespresso pods, though, meaning no last-minute trips to refresh your caffeine supplies. And they’re not cheap either. At around 60 pence / 80 cents per pod, a morning espresso habit could soon add up. There’s also little (well, no) scope for adding milk, although if it is a range of coffee flavors and not microfoam you’re into, you’ll have struck gold.

Read our full review: Nespresso Virtuo Plus

(Image credit: Heston Blumenthal)

2. Sage by Heston Blumenthal: The Oracle Touch

Perfect lattes, no skill required

Great coffee

Subtle design

Expensive

A bit big

If you're ready to spend big on an all-star coffee machine, you may want to consider the (deep breath) Sage by Heston Blumenthal: The Oracle Touch.

From automatic microfoam and coffee grinding to perfect coffee doses and expert tamping, this machine does almost everything, and for its price, it needs to. But if you’ve always fancied yourself as a would-be barista, or just like the idea of raising your latte-art game, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a flaw.

This coffee maker is semi-automatic, grinding and tamping by itself, while it leaves coffee strength and milk texture down to you. The Oracle Touch will fill your kitchen with that unmistakable coffee aroma of fresh ground coffee, but there’s also a bit of mess from coffee grounds too – so if you need a tidier approach, consider pods instead.

Using separate boilers for milk and coffee, the Oracle Touch produces enough steam pressure to create that ever-elusive microfoam. Digital thermometers cut off the steam to stop the milk from scalding, so all you have to do is pour it.

Don’t consider squeezing this coffee machine in between appliances, though. With the hopper on top, it’s hard to fit the Oracle Touch on to kitchen-top surfaces if there's shelving above, so properly measure out where it could fit if you’re considering purchasing, or you’re going to have a lot of kitchen to re-arrange.

Read our full review: Sage by Heston Blumenthal: The Oracle Tou ch

(Image credit: melitta )

3. Melitta Caffeo CI Bean to Cup

A bean-to-cup machine with minimal fuss and great taste

Great tasting coffee

Programmes pre-set coffee

Bulky size

Ugly milk container

What do we have here, a bean-to-cup coffee machine with minimal fuss and great taste? In a nutshell, yes! The Melitta Caffeo might be half the price of the Sage’s Oracle Touch, but we found customizable settings give you the best of both worlds and cafe-worthy creations every time.

The Melitta is fully automatic but designed to allow for plenty of customization. It’ll take you under five minutes to programme in a few different coffee preferences, and once that’s sorted, this machine is incredibly easy to use even first thing in the morning. Using a simple coffee chamber system, it’s possible to switch between two types of beans. It also excels in the taste stakes, producing rich and aromatic espresso, and an excellent crema.

We’d think it actually surpasses the Oracle Touch for milk-based coffees: cappuccinos are finished with a top of frothy, creamy milk (meaning the crema shows at the sides of the milk), and when it comes to lattes, milk froth and milk are added to the cup before espresso, so the coffee settles between the two.

In a coffee-loving home or workplace, the Melitta is a good choice for a crowd. After a month with the Melitta, we argue that it’s a robust bean-to-cup coffee maker for someone that needs a quality caffeine fix with minimal fuss.

Read our full review: Melitta Caffeo CI Bean to Cup

(Image credit: Wacaco Nanopresso)

4. Wacaco Nanopresso

For great-tasting coffee on the move

Great tasting coffee

Espresso on-the-go

Requires focus

The Wacaco Nanopresso is a pocket-sized coffee machine with the ability to brew hand-pumped espresso. So whether you’re not taken in by a blimp-sized domestic espresso machine or simply on the go so much that home means more than one place, the Nanopresso is a surprisingly worthy contender. There’s no battery or charging: it’s all done by creating up to 18 bars of pressure through hand-pumping, and the end result is comparable to what you’d be served in a cafe.

Lighter, smaller, easier to pump and yet twice as powerful as its Minipresso predecessor, the Nanopresso comes with a built-in espresso cup and lightweight case that’s moulded perfectly to house the device.

If you’ve never used an outdoor espresso maker before, it takes a bit of time to work out what’s going on, especially when slotting it all back in together, but it gets much easier after the first few uses. This is definitely not a machine to try for the first time at 7am on a weekday morning, but it’s great for taking high quality espresso with you no matter where you go.

In look, price, and experience, the Nanopresso couldn’t be further than the Sage. And yet the taste is almost on par. It is more of a faff, as it does involve boiling water and finding a flat spot if you’re outside, but the end result is seriously impressive.

Read our full review: Wacaco Nanopresso

(Image credit: Gaggia)

5. Gaggia Gran Deluxe

A chic, compact coffee maker for that perfect espresso

Good for espressos

Compact, chic design

Feels cheap

Limited artisanal coffee

After weeks of trying out the Sage, Nespresso Vertuo and Melitta, Gaggia’s Gran Deluxe has a tough act to follow. No, it doesn’t create impeccable microfoam by itself or remember your name and chosen latte strength at the flick of a button. But when we’d gotten to know its old school ways (such as priming the machine and the lack of touchscreens to rely on), it felt like finding a comfortable middle ground for coffee and owner.

Some elements do feel a little cheaper than we expected from a Gaggia: the machine is plastic-bodied with a metal front, and you’ll find the espresso filter holder is also plastic.

Day after day, we missed the weight of a heftier coffee maker. But it’s also incredibly compact, fitting in alongside everything else in your kitchen, and although it doesn’t have much height to fill buckets of coffee up, there’s no denying the chic design credentials of an Italian classic.

Aside from design, the Gaggia Gran Deluxe is a traditional pump espresso machine with a pressurised filter holder. The machine comes with filters for ground coffee, or you can use ESE espresso pods and it does produce a great crema-topped espresso.

The steamer wand will give you some great foamed milk: there’s no temperature gauge to tell you when to stop steaming, which we found tricky after relying on the insight of the Oracle Touch. But again, the Gaggia feels a bit like going back to basics. Considering it’ll cost you less than ten per cent of the price of an Oracle Touch, learning the traditional espresso method may be right up your street if you’re also ona budget.

Read our full review: Gaggia Gran Deluxe