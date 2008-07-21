What Laptop names deal of the week

We all love a bargain and there is no better time to find one than when a new technology is introduced.

With Intel announcing its new Centrino 2 platform earlier this week, dealers are keen to clear out their stock of older Centrino laptops.

There is nothing wrong with any of this kit; it's simply no longer as cutting-edge as it once seemed. This means there are currently plenty of laptop offers from the big name brands out there.

With that in mind, What Laptop editor Mike Browne has picked out his top notebook bargain for TechRadar readers.

You can check out what he has selected and why, as we launch our bargains blog - where we aim to bring you timely expert selections of the kind of kit you should be picking up - at a price that won't break the bank.

