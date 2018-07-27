iPhone 11 release date, price, news and leaks

Apple's iPhone 11 – whether it's called that or the iPhone XI or iPhone X2 – could launch as soon as September, meaning we may already be close to the official release date.

The timing for the new iPhone shouldn't surprise anyone. Apple's smartphone-focused keynotes routinely take place in early September. That's news for no one.

Update: A leaked image gives us another look at the front of the three upcoming iPhone models and suggests that the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Plus will have slimmer screen surrounds than the iPhone 9.

Two more telltale signs that we're reaching an iPhone X sequel: the Product Red iPhone 8 and iOS 11.4 have been out for a while, signaling that we're beyond the mid-lifecycle for both Apple's phone hardware and software.

The iPhone 11 is rumored to be arriving alongside two other iPhones, but exactly what they'll all be called - and offer - remains to be seen. For now, it's looking like we may get the iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus (names TBC).

When will the iPhone 11 launch? What new features will it have? And will it still have a notch? Let's investigate what we expect from Apple's new iPhone in 2018.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The iPhone 11 will be Apple's next flagship

The iPhone 11 will be Apple's next flagship When is it out? Probably early September 2018

Probably early September 2018 What will it cost? Likely the same price as last year's new iPhone

iPhone 11 launch date: Likely within the first two weeks of September

iPhone 11 release date: Probably by the end of September

We have every reason to believe that the iPhone 11 will launch in early September, as Apple tends to stick to a schedule with its phone launches. It also has to keep pace with the iPhone upgrade program so everyone renews with them.

More specifically, based on past launches, it will probably be announced one or two weeks into September. Apple’s phones usually arrive in stores a couple of weeks later, so late September is probably when you’ll be able to buy the iPhone XI.

Sure, the iPhone X took longer to ship, but that was rumored to be down to delays in producing components, so unless Apple wishes to artificially hold back the new X - possibly to create demand - chances are the iPhone XI will appear in September 2018.

Indeed, it's rumored that Apple might begin trial production of the iPhone 11 in the second quarter of 2018, which is earlier than usual and said to be precisely to prevent the delays we saw last year.

iPhone 11 price

A lot, likely around the same as the iPhone X: $999 (£999, AU$1,579)

Even without the official iPhone XI price, we know it'll cost a lot. After all, Apple priced the iPhone X starting at $999 (£999, AU$1,579). We could see identical prices for the iPhone 11.

Apple reportedly managed to reduce the cost of some components by 10% - a saving which could be passed on to buyers. It may also quit bundling a headphone adaptor with its new phones to further reduce costs, some analyst predict.

But we're not holding out for a cheap iPhone XI. Instead, Apple may be planning to release a phone with many of the iPhone X’s features at a lower price, alongside a premium model, according to multiple sources.

We're calling this the iPhone 9 for now, and it may have a cheaper LCD display. It's an intriguing proposition, though early adopters are likely still going to be more interested in the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 video renders

Apple's premium iPhone for 2018 may come in two sizes (an iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus), and there are already video renders of what the iPhone XI Plus version may look like.

This version in these CAD schematics acquired by MySmartPrice and OnLeaks are said to be based on iPhone with a 6.5-inch screen, while the normal-sized iPhone 11 may get a 5.8-inch OLED display size we saw with the iPhone X.

Everything looks the same, on the outside, down to the dual-lens camera on the back. But we're fully expecting Apple to give the iPhone XI some internal surprises.

iPhone 11 display

Hottest leaks:

iPhone 11 screen: around 5.8 inches

iPhone 11 Plus screen: between 6.3 and 6.5 inches

There might be not one iPhone XI but two, with several rumors suggesting that Apple has a pair of OLED screen phones in the works.

We first heard about them back before even the iPhone X had launched, with the earliest rumors saying that one would be 5.85 inches and the other 6.46 inches, sizes that have since been echoed.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said similar, claiming that there will be two OLED iPhones with stainless steel frames this year.

More recently we heard another similar screen rumor, with a source saying that Apple will launch OLED phones in 5.8 and 6.3-inch sizes, along with a third 6.1-inch phone (the iPhone 9) which will have an LCD screen and a metal back (rather than glass).

None of the phones are named but the LCD-shod handset will presumably be cheaper and likely follow the design of the iPhone 8.

And Ming-Chi Kuo has since come back with additional details on these phones, claiming that the iPhone XI will come in 5.8 and 6.5-inch sizes, so there's not total agreement on the size just yet.

He added that the 6.5-inch handset will have a pixel density of 480-500 pixels per inch (ppi), while the 5.8-inch one will apparently be 458ppi.

Apple could launch these three phones this year (credit: KGI Research/MacRumors)

iPhone 11 design

Hottest leaks:

A new, fourth color option: gold

Stainless steel frame, likely wrapped in glass

Ming-Chi Kuo has said the iPhone 11 will boast a stainless steel frame, which makes sense as that's what pretty much every iPhone has been built on.

There's no word on what material will sandwich the frame, but we expect Apple to continue with the glass finish it used on the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus.

Another Kuo report also claims there will be a new color for the iPhone XI. He believes Apple will offer the iPhone XI in black, white and gold. We haven't seen a gold shade of iPhone since the iPhone SE back in 2016.

A concept image of what the new color iPhone XI and iPhone 9 may look like (credit: 9To5Mac)

Elsewhere, we've seen a schematic (below) supposedly showing the iPhone XI Plus, complete with dimensions of 157.2 x 77.1mm.

If correct, it would make the 11 Plus slightly smaller than the 158.4 x 78.1mm iPhone 8 Plus, despite apparently having a much larger 6.5-inch screen.

A bigger screen, but smaller body for the iPhone 11 Plus? (credit: Forbes / Ghostek)

That's roughly in line with a previous rumor that the iPhone XI Plus could have an iPhone 8 Plus-sized body, despite an inch of extra screen, however changes to the camera could mean the phone is 0.2mm thicker, meaning it would be 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.7mm.

The same source claims that the standard iPhone XI will have the same size shell as the iPhone X, except again that it will be slightly thicker, thanks to a larger rear camera sensor and lens, which suggests we might see camera improvements.

As well as having small bezels at the top and bottom, Apple might also slim down the already small side bezels on its new phones, as the image below, shared by Ice universe, shows that the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Plus may have a slimmer screen surround than the iPhone 9.

The tempered film of the three iPhone 2018, we found that the 6.1-inch iPhone uses an LCD screen, its border is wider, and the 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhone is an OLED screen with a narrower border. pic.twitter.com/7MtzH7KrDTJuly 17, 2018

Beyond all that we can assume that the design of the iPhone X2 will be probably be similar to that of the iPhone X, since Apple doesn’t redesign its phones every year. Indeed, the picture below supposedly shows the screen of the larger model, which looks similar to the style of the iPhone X.

This might be a display panel for the largest iPhone XI model (credit: Macx.cn)

iPhone 11 camera and performance

Hottest leaks:

Dual rear cameras set to feature

Face ID and Animoji rumored to continue to be front camera only

Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple probably won’t put a version of the TrueDepth camera used for Face ID and Animoji on the back of the phone, however he believes the iPhone 11 will feature dual rear cameras.

The iPhone XI might have an even smarter front-facing camera than the iPhone X, as an Apple patent points to a single-lens camera system that can sense depth as well as a dual-lens one, though this may well not be ready in time for the next iPhone, if it comes at all.

Separately Kuo has said that the iPhone XI might support faster mobile data speeds and come with a dual-SIM card slot, and 4GB of RAM.

And he's said separately that Apple will probably exclusively use Intel modems for 2018's models, rather than splitting the order between Intel and Qualcomm.

We've also had other hints at the iPhone XI's power from a benchmark, which shows an unnamed iPhone as having 4GB of RAM and a 2.49GHz hexa-core chipset.

It’s sure to have Face ID, a new chipset (possibly called the A12, but with a new name to follow the A10 Fusion and A11 Bionic).

iPhone 11 battery

Hottest leaks:

iPhone 11 tipped to get a 10% bigger battery

Fast charger may be included in the box

Kuo also claims the 5.8-inch model may have a roughly 10% larger battery than the iPhone X, while the 6.5-inch model might have a battery of around 3,300/3,400mAh, which would be roughly a 25% size increase.

The new models might also charge faster, as a separate source claims Apple might pack a fast charger in the box, rather than requiring you to buy one separately.

We've now heard that more than once, but the latest reports suggest that you won't be able to buy it separately - so if you want Apple's new fast charger you might have to buy a new iPhone to get it.