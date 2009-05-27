UK broadband: the inconvenient truth

A survey commissioned by the BBC and SamKnows Broadband has revealed the inconvenient truth about the state of broadband speeds in the UK.

According to the results and the handy colour-coded, measle-ridden map, 10 per cent of the UK's 1.7 million postcodes suffer from broadband speeds lower than 2Mbps, which equates to around 3 million homes.

The survey shows just what an uphill struggle it will be for the government to match its promise mapped out in the Digital Britain interim report that all UK households should be equipped with at least 2Mbps broadband speeds by 2012.

Red Vs blue

As you can see from the map, the spots of red represent postcodes with ADSL broadband speeds of less than 512Kbps, and the blue dots represent postcodes with ADSL broadband speeds of less than 2Mbps.

Worryingly, the black dots show where there's no broadband at all. So, if you are reading this in the Western Isles or Hebrides, we applaud your perseverance for loading up the site on 56k dial-up.

It sort of puts a new perspective on those of you that rant about having no free Wi-Fi in your town.

This story has been updated.

Via PC Pro