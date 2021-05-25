Horizon Forbidden West gameplay will be shown during this week’s State of Play

It’s been nearly 11 months since we first saw Horizon Forbidden West in action, as the game was first revealed during the PlayStation 5 Showcase in September 2020.

Thankfully, we’re finally about to see a lot more of protagonist Aloy’s next adventure, as Sony has announced a new 20-minute State of Play event that will show Horizon Forbidden West gameplay for the first time.

The event takes place at 2pm PDT/ 10pm BST / 11pm CEST on May 27, and you can tune in via Twitch or YouTube. You can also tune in at 9am PDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST for the special State of Play Pre-Show, if you like.

Developed by Guerilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West is the hotly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. A critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn recently came to PC and was free to PlayStation owners as part of Sony’s Play at Home scheme.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to come to PS5 and PS4, despite being initially tipped as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. We know that Horizon Forbidden West will feature a new setting, with underwater gameplay highlighted prominently in the initial reveal.

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West promises to take full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controllers adaptive triggers, too. Guerrilla game director, Mathijs de Jonge, has said that, "The DualSense wireless controller adaptive triggers will help us to make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use” and that Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 will feature “virtually no loading screens.”

We wouldn’t be too surprised if we got an official Horizon Forbidden West release date during the State of Play event, as it’s encouraging that Sony is willing to show a large snippet of gameplay. The game is currently tipped for a 2021 release.