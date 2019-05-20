Get a three-year CyberGhost VPN deal for just $2.75 a month - a 79% reduction

While VPNs may be a relatively new concept in the mainstream, they've been around for years and we've used that time to test a lot of them. From the best of the best, all the way to the downright unusable, we know the ones worth investing in. One that frequently makes that list is CyberGhost.

Not only does this service make it into our best VPN top 10, but it also just so happens to be sitting at a 79% reduction right now. That means you only end up paying $99 (£75.60) for three whole years of the service or the equivalent of $2.75 a month.

Not in the US? Don't worry. Although the listed price is in US dollars, this reduced plan is available to purchase wherever you are. So the $2.75 per month works out at around £2.10, €2.45 or AU$3.90.

But what does that $2.75 get you each month? Well, on top of the ability to work around restrictions on TV, allowing you to watch Game of Thrones online or watch the NBA Playoffs from anywhere for example, there is the obvious benefit of covering your activity online. A VPN hides your IP and keeps your data and online activity safer.

With CyberGhost, you're not only getting the ability to mask your IP address but also incredibly fast speeds, access to over 3,500 servers, simultaneous protection of up to seven devices, and integrated apps for your phone, laptop, TV and more.

So if you like the idea of cheap yet extremely effective online protection for the next three years, scroll down to see all of the details of this deal and how to get it. Or if you want to see all your other best-in-class VPN options, check out our best VPN deals guide.

CyberGhost's three-year VPN deal in full

CyberGhost | 3 years cover | 79% off | $99 (around £75.60)

CyberGhost is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a whole host of online restrictions and borders. For less than $100 (the equivalent of paying less than $3 a month) you can use public Wi-Fi safely, move around your IP, protect up to 7 devices, and get access to over 3,500 servers worldwide in over 60 countries. CyberGhost operates under a no log policy, so no chance of your search history being discovered.

Read our CyberGhost review to see what makes it stand out

If you would rather go for another option when it comes to VPNs, now is also a great time to grab what we rank as the the number 1 option. With ExpressVPN not only can you grab a massive 49% discount but you also get you get 3 months free, making it a bargain on the best VPN out there. And if you like the idea of try before you buy, Express offers a 30 day money-back guarantee.

What can you do with a VPN

The main reasons to get a VPN can be broken up into two categories: being safe online and circumventing blocks. In terms of cyber safety, a VPN uses encryption technology to hide or change your IP address so you can't be tracked. So using a VPN can make it far harder for your data to be used by somebody else in the future.

The second use is a little bit wider in its functionality. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

